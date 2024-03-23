 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Highlights: Denver Nuggets 114, Portland Trail Blazers 111

Portland’s kids gave the short-handed Nuggets everything they could handle.

By Timmay!
Denver Nuggets v Portland Trail Blazers Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images

The Portland Trail Blazers started five rookies for the first time in team history, giving the short-handed Nuggets everything they could handle, eventually falling 114-111.

The Blazers kept the game in single digits for much of the first half, with Duop Reath’s 13 points leading the way. Portland worked hard at both ends, making Denver work for their points and rebounds. In the second half, the Blazers promptly made a run, hitting a series of three’s to pull within just two points after the third. The Nuggets took a late 10-point lead, but the Blazers fought back, pushing Denver to the final seconds before falling short.

Box Score

Video Highlights

