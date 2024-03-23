Highlights: Denver Nuggets 114, Portland Trail Blazers 111

The Portland Trail Blazers started five rookies for the first time in team history, giving the short-handed Nuggets everything they could handle, eventually falling 114-111.

The Blazers kept the game in single digits for much of the first half, with Duop Reath’s 13 points leading the way. Portland worked hard at both ends, making Denver work for their points and rebounds. In the second half, the Blazers promptly made a run, hitting a series of three’s to pull within just two points after the third. The Nuggets took a late 10-point lead, but the Blazers fought back, pushing Denver to the final seconds before falling short.

