Recap: Nuggets Survive Against Blazers’ Rookies, 114-111

The Portland Trail Blazers finally played the kids, and guess what? It wasn’t a disaster. They pushed the Denver Nuggets down to the final seconds, but Reggie Jackson and Aaron Gordon did enough to beat the Blazers, 114-111.

Denver was short-handed as well, missing reigning NBA MVP Nikola Jokic, as well as Jamal Murray. The Nuggets’ makeshift lineups looked differing levels of discombobulated, especially against Portland’s energetic D.

Anfernee Simons was ruled out of the game, and coach Chauncey Billups announced that an MRI is being performed on Simons’ left knee. Results are not yet known.

The Fab Five Rookies!

For the first time in team history, the Blazers started five rookies. The last time this happened, Golden State was attempting to tank the last game of the season. Quite the opposite tonight!

Against the reduced-power Nuggets lineup, they swarmed on defense, and moved on offense, and kept the game in single digits for most of the night. Henderson’s fourth-quarter three-pointer finally gave them a two-point lead. Denver fought back, and seemingly had the game in hand, leading by 12 with three minutes remaining. But the rookies brought out the full court press, got a few big steals, and almost grabbed the win.

The Reath of Duop

Denver had no answer for Duop Reath tonight, but at times it looked like they weren’t looking for one, either. Reath was regularly open from three and in the lane, and converted the shots at high efficiency. Denver actually focused on him in the fourth quarter, and mostly shut him down, but he still hit a late three and contributed on a steal in the final minute to keep the game close. He finished with 24 points and 8 rebounds.

Points For Everyone!

Let’s give some credit to both short-handed teams tonight: Everyone spread the ball around tonight. Seven players scored in double figures for Denver, and six for Portland. Scoot Henderson scored 22 with 6 assists and 2 steals, and Toumari Camara added 16 points, 8 rebounds, and 7 assists. Jackson scored 23 and Gordon 22 to pace the Nuggets.

Box Score

What’s Next

Road trip! The Blazers kick off a seven-game trip Monday night in Houston.