Portland Trail Blazers Start Five Rookies For First Time in Team History

An unexpected historical footnote has emerged from Saturday night’s matchup between the Portland Trail Blazers and Denver Nuggets. After Portland’s Anfernee Simons left with an injury Friday night, he’ll be replaced Saturday with rookie SG Rayan Rupert, thereby completing an all-rookie starting lineup:

PG: Scoot Henderson

SG: Rayan Rupert

SF: Kris Murray

PF: Toumani Camara

C: Duop Reath

Per Blazers radio play-by-play announcer Travis Demers, this is a first in Portland’s 54-year history: