Portland Trail Blazers Start Five Rookies For First Time in Team History

An unexpected historical footnote has emerged from Saturday night’s matchup between the Portland Trail Blazers and Denver Nuggets. After Portland’s Anfernee Simons left with an injury Friday night, he’ll be replaced Saturday with rookie SG Rayan Rupert, thereby completing an all-rookie starting lineup:
PG: Scoot Henderson
SG: Rayan Rupert
SF: Kris Murray
PF: Toumani Camara
C: Duop Reath
Per Blazers radio play-by-play announcer Travis Demers, this is a first in Portland’s 54-year history:
Tonight will be the first time in Blazers history they start 5 rookies. First time in the NBA since GS 4-26-12, and only the 2nd time since the ABA/NBA Merger in 1976. Via Stats Inc
