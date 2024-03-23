Gameday Thread: Nuggets vs. Blazers

Denver Nuggets (49-21) - Portland Trail Blazers (19-51)

Saturday, Mar. 23 - 7:00 p.m. Pacific

How to watch on TV: Root Sports, NBA League Pass

Trail Blazers injuries: Robert Williams III (out), Shaedon Sharpe (out), Malcolm Brogdon (out), Jerami Grant (doubtful), Matisse Thybulle (questionable), Deandre Ayton (questionable). Anfernee Simons’ status TBD.

Nuggets injuries: Vlatko Cancar (out), Jalen Pickett (out), Zeke Nnaji (out), Jamal Murray (questionable), Nikola Jokic (questionable)

Enjoy the game and the conversation!