Chat: March Madness - Round of 32

Day 3 of the NCAA Tournament is here. Hang out and chat about all the games! Here’s the schedule:
- (2) Arizona vs. (7) Dayton | 9:45 a.m. | CBS
- (4) Kansas vs. (5) Gonzaga | 12:15 p.m. | CBS
- (1) North Carolina vs. (9) Michigan State | 2:30 p.m. | CBS
- (2) Iowa State vs. (7) Washington State | 3:10 p.m. | TNT
- (11) NC State vs. (14) Oakland | 4:10 p.m. | TBS
- (2) Tennessee vs. (7) Texas | 5:00 p.m. | CBS
- (3) Illinois vs. (11) Duquesne | 5:40 p.m. | TNT
- (3) Creighton vs. (11) Oregon | 6:40 p.m. | TBS
