Blazers Lottery Update: Good Results From Warriors, Grizzlies

Despite the ugly loss to the LA Clippers, not everything was bad news. The Blazers’ draft positions were helped by two game results tonight.

First, the Memphis Grizzlies and San Antonio Spurs had a wild finish, leading to a 99-97 Memphis win. With the victory, the Grizzlies now have 24 wins, one more than the Toronto Raptors, and five more than the Blazers. Check out all the fun in the highlight reel.

Second, the Golden State Warriors fell to the Indiana Pacers, 123-111. This doesn’t change Golden State’s draft position, but it does slide them further into tenth in the West, 1.5 games behind the Los Angeles Lakers. With the Warriors’ relatively easy closing schedule, they’ll have a chance to move back up, but losses like this may bite them later. It’s always fun to see the Warriors lose, so here’s the video.

With 12 games remaining in their season, here’s a recap of Portland’s spot in the lottery seeding:

7. Memphis (24-47) - 4.5 games ahead

6. Toronto (23-47) - 4 games ahead

5. Portland (19-51)

4. Charlotte (17-52) - 1.5 games behind

3. San Antonio (15-55) - 4 games behind

It’s hard to imagine Portland will even win four more games all season, so they are very close to being locked into fifth, unless Charlotte surprises everyone with a few wins. However, Portland heads out on the road to play Charlotte on April 3, followed by a visit to the Wizards on April 5. The fourth slot might still be in play.