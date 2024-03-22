 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Video Highlights: Clippers Trounce Blazers, 125-117

Don’t let the score fool you, LA was never stressed about Portland all night.

By Timmay!
Los Angeles Clippers v Portland Trail Blazers Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images

This game was never close.

The LA Clippers took care of business from the opening tip, rolling in front of the Portland Trail Blazers and staying there all night for a 125-117 victory. On top of the rough night for the Blazers, Anfernee Simons left early due to his left knee, which has been bothering him recently.

Portland looked outclassed all night, as the Clippers’ trio of stars, Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, and James Harden joined Terance Mann in slicing up Portland’s minimal defense.

Box Score

Highlights

