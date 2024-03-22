Video Highlights: Clippers Trounce Blazers, 125-117

This game was never close.

The LA Clippers took care of business from the opening tip, rolling in front of the Portland Trail Blazers and staying there all night for a 125-117 victory. On top of the rough night for the Blazers, Anfernee Simons left early due to his left knee, which has been bothering him recently.

Portland looked outclassed all night, as the Clippers’ trio of stars, Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, and James Harden joined Terance Mann in slicing up Portland’s minimal defense.

