Denver Nuggets vs. Portland Trail Blazers Preview

The games are coming fast and furious for the Portland Trail Blazers now. Their reward for getting destroyed in two games by the LA Clippers is to turn around on no rest and face the defending champs. After that they’ll get on plane for a seven game, mostly east coast road trip. Spare a thought for the players and staff.

The Denver Nuggets are rounding into shape nicely. Winners of seven of their last eight and 13 or their last 15, Denver has answered the critics and shown that they are likely to be a force to be reckoned with in the playoffs. If you want to look for some narrative that gives the Blazers some hope the Nuggets injury list is fairly substantial for a team that is in the hunt for the number one seed. We’ll see if the Blazers catch a break - and if they do whether it matters.

Denver Nuggets (49-21) - Portland Trail Blazers (19-51)

Saturday, Mar. 23 - 7:00 p.m. Pacific

How to watch on TV: Root Sports, NBA League Pass

Trail Blazers injuries: Robert Williams III (out), Shaedon Sharpe (out), Malcolm Brogdon (out), Jerami Grant (doubtful), Matisse Thybulle (questionable), Deandre Ayton (questionable). Anfernee Simons’ status is unclear after his early exit Friday night.

Nuggets injuries: Vlatko Cancar (out), Jalen Pickett (out), Zeke Nnaji (out), Jamal Murray (questionable), Nikola Jokic (questionable)

Blazer’s Edge Reader Questions

SweetFA:

Just like in the mid 90s and how every team threw a high draft pick at the biggest slowest strongest stiff possible in order to try and match up with Shaq, should the Blazers focus the 2024 draft only on players who could conceivably maybe possibly play defense against Jokic (or Wemby)?

The Blazers need a superstar. Until they know who their alpha is nothing else really matters. If the Blazers were in the position of having a competitive team with a Jokic sized hole (that’s a big hole), sure, you want to be sure have enough fouls to throw at him. Even better if you have someone who can slow him down without fouling. After all, that’s probably the chief reason that Phoenix wanted Nurkic. Well, not the non-fouling part, but Nurkic had at least some games were Jokic didn’t go completely ham on every living being within a few square miles. It remains to be seen if in 2024 Nurkic can really defend Jokic in a playoff game. The biggest problem is that Jokic (and Wemby even more so) are not your father’s centers. I’m not sure we really know the prototype of the type of player that can defend these guys. Maybe we’ll learn more in the playoffs, at least with Jokic.

What To Watch For

Will the Nuggets mail this one in? Have a look at the injury report for Denver above. That certainly looks like an injury report tailor made to give some guys a day off in a way that might just pass league scrutiny. If the likes of Jokic and Jamal Murray sit that certainly increases the odds of a Blazers win. Still really, really long odds, but better.

Have a look at the injury report for Denver above. That certainly looks like an injury report tailor made to give some guys a day off in a way that might just pass league scrutiny. If the likes of Jokic and Jamal Murray sit that certainly increases the odds of a Blazers win. Still really, really long odds, but better. Fouls. With Jokic on their team Denver must shoot a zillion free throws a game, right? Well as it turns out, not so much. The Nuggets are 27th in personal fouls drawn and 29th in free throws attempted. Are teams avoiding fouling them as they are so good at the line? Actually, they are 24th in free-throw percentage. I’d be lying if I told you I knew what was going here. I know though that if I was the coach and the game was within reach in the second half I’d tell my guys to get aggressive on defense and let the chips fall where they may.

What Others Are Saying

Vinny Benedetto of The Denver Post reports that Nikola Jokic sent a text message as the team returned from the All-Star break, and coincidence or not things have gone well since.

While the content of that message remains private, the results are hard to argue with. Denver’s two losses came to Phoenix, when Jokic had a tough but makeable – especially for him – look at a game-winner in regulation before the Suns pulled away in overtime, and Dallas, which won on Kyrie Irving’s stunning buzzer beater. With a dozen games left in the regular season, the primary objective is to maintain the current standard.

Paul Pierce on how to beat the Nuggets.

