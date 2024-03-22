Clippers’ Trio of Stars Leave Blazers In The Dust

The LA Clippers didn’t just keep the Portland Trail Blazers at arm’s length tonight, they were holding a yardstick in their 125-117 win. Only a garbage-time run prevented the game from ending in a 20-point loss. The Clippers never really needed to move into gear, easily outplaying the Blazers all night, until a strange final three minutes where the Blazers seemed to want to prove something, but nobody (especially the Clippers) were sure what that was.

You can see highlights here, and check the box score if you dare.

What Rotation?

The Blazers were missing a starting lineup’s worth of players, including not only Shaedon Sharpe, Malcolm Brogdon, and Jerami Grant, but also Deandre Ayton and Matisse Thybulle. Plus, Anfernee Simons left the game early with left knee pain. Simons hadn’t been especially relevant in the first half (3 points on 1-6 shooting), but Deandre Ayton’s absence was noticed at both ends. In a lost season like this, it’s hard to say if a full squad would have done much better.

The Scoot and Kris Show

The Blazers hope Scoot Henderson and Kris Murray are key members of a future rotation. Tonight, they had the kind of game that gives you reason for that hope. Neither were perfect, but each of them showed their potential. Murray scored 21 on 8-15 shooting, and added 7 rebounds and 2 assists. Henderson shot 8-18 from the field, but 50% from three, to score 24 points with 10 assists, 5 rebounds, and 2 steals.

A Different Kind of Garbage Man

The quiet, steady play of Jabari Walker can sometimes be minimized, but he deserves some attention. His role as the Blazers’ current “garbage man” has played to his strengths. The classic “garbage” definition involves the usual dirty work of offensive boards and scrappy play, but Walker provided a different kind of clean-up tonight: Finding solutions in broken plays. Walker’s 14 points and 8 assists were buoyed by his ability to create points when the Blazers seemed to have no offensive plan (we’ll revisit that below), or it was broken up by the Clippers’ defense. On a night like this, these plays didn’t matter much, but nothing mattered much tonight. These are the kinds of plays that could matter when the games are more important.

The Blazers Need a Passport

An ongoing story of the Blazers’ season is their complete lack of identity on the court, and it was unmistakable again tonight. With a bunch of younger players, and new arrivals from trades, it’s understandable when the team lacks cohesion in game 10. But this was game 70. And injuries are no excuse; many of the players tonight have been active most of the season. But they have little identity at either end, beyond “we’re going to keep trying really hard late in the fourth when the game is over”. We’ve reached the point where that doesn’t even qualify as a moral victory, just a minor annoyance to the opponent.

The Blazers can point to small victories, like camaraderie and basic player development, but that’s literally the minimum expectation in a rebuilding season. The lack of real identity and cohesion could leave you wondering if the basketball organization itself needs to look in the mirror.

It’s the Clippers’ Dream

On a night where James Harden only scored 15 points, the team had enough talent to enjoy an easy win. Harden’s 10 assists led to Paul George scoring 31 points and Kawhi Leonard’s 22, but it was Terance Mann’s 20 points that gave LA easy buckets to maintain their lead.

What’s Next

No rest for the Blazers, who host the Denver Nuggets Saturday night at home.