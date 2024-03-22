LA Clippers vs. Portland Trail Blazers Preview

The Portland Trail Blazers get a chance to apply what they learned playing the LA Clippers on Wednesday almost immediately as the teams face off again on a cool spring evening in Portland.

One thing the Blazers would like to avoid is falling behind so much that the Clippers start playing defense on their own players out of boredom:

Yo James Harden really passed to Kawhi Leonard for 3 and then closed out on his shot??? pic.twitter.com/mp45EpOgLz — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) March 21, 2024

Hilarious clips aside (pun intended), these two teams are not equally matched. While the Blazers only lost by 13, the game was nowhere near that close before garbage time, falling behind by as much as 26 during a big third-quarter Clippers run.

What can the Blazers do to stay competitive when LA’s three premier scorers in Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, and James Harden are all healthy? Not much. It’s a tall task for a second-round rookie like Toumani Camara, who has both shown defensive promise and has impacted Portland’s defensive measurables: the Blazers rank in the 87th and 93rd percentile respectively in opponent shooting and opponent points per possessions when he’s on the court, according to Cleaning the Glass. Still, for Camara to keep even one of those players in check when his non-center teammates include Scoot Henderson, Anfernee Simons, and Kris Murray. And even if they could, how could the Blazers score enough to make it matter?

As fans, we should be content enough to find games-within-the-game to keep us entertained: how is Scoot looking? Does Deandre Ayton bounce back from a quiet game to continue his post-air-mattress dominance? And will Chauncey Billups get the best of his former coaching mentor Ty Lue for just the second time in what will be their 11th coaching matchup? Tune in to find out!

LA Clippers (43-25) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (19-50)- Fri. March 22 - 7pm Pacific

How to watch on TV: Root Sports, NBA League Pass

Trail Blazers injuries: Anfernee Simons (probable); Justin Minaya, Matisse Thybulle (questionable); Jerami Grant (doubtful); Malcolm Brogdon, Shaedon Sharpe, Robert Williams III (out).

Clippers injuries: Moussa Diabate, Norman Powell, Terance Man (day-to-day); Russell Westbrook (out).

About the Opponent

Law Murray of The Athletic (subscription required) brings us more information behind the hilarious clip that had James Harden closing out on Kawhi Leonard and attempting to block his own teammate’s shot:

When the Clippers were peaking, Harden was in the middle of all of it — doing snow angels in Indiana when hitting eight 3-pointers, hop-skipping when Leonard eluded a defender, raising the roof when he found a cutting Westbrook for an alley-oop. Even he could acknowledge that the Clippers needed to improve more than just their execution on the floor. “Got to bring some excitement to the team, you know what I mean?” Harden said Wednesday. “Maybe it would have been better if he made the shot, but it gives (us) something to laugh about … some excitement for us,” Harden added.

Cole Huff of 213 Hoops brings the opposition’s perspective about Portland in his own game preview:

As banged up as the Blazers are, they hung around with the Clippers for a while two nights ago, mostly because they were knocking down shots from the perimeter. They made 15 of 34 from three despite getting only two makes (and 14 total points) from their best offensive weapon, Anfernee Simons. Sustained three-point shooting and a more typical performance from Simons, who possesses the youth, athleticism, and ability as a pull-up three-point shooter out of pick-and-roll (things that bother the Clippers) would go a long way in making this a game — that and literally anything from Deandre Ayton.

Sam Quinn of CBS Sports brings some chatter around Paul George, who has not been offered an extension, potentially finding a new home on the east coast: