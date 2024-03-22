Send Your Questions for Saturday’s Blazers vs. Nuggets Game!

The Portland Trail Blazers are about to hit the road for a seven game road trip, but before they do they’ll have back-to-back games at home. After the Clippers on Friday they’ll play one more game at Moda Center on Saturday at 7:00 p.m. Pacific against the Denver Nuggets.
What questions do you have about either the Blazers or the Nuggets for this upcoming game?
Reminder: It can be about either team so long as it has something to do with the game.
Leave your questions in the comments and we’ll pick a few to add to our preview, with proper credit of course.
We’ll keep this open until 7:00 p.m. Pacific on Friday so we can have the preview ready early on game day.
For an example of how the process turns out, take a look at the preview for the Celtics game.
Thank you all in advance!
