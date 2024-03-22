 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Send Your Questions for Saturday’s Blazers vs. Nuggets Game!

What’s on your mind before the game with the Nuggets?

By Paul Navarre
/ new
Denver Nuggets v Portland Trail Blazers Photo by Amanda Loman/Getty Images

The Portland Trail Blazers are about to hit the road for a seven game road trip, but before they do they’ll have back-to-back games at home. After the Clippers on Friday they’ll play one more game at Moda Center on Saturday at 7:00 p.m. Pacific against the Denver Nuggets.

What questions do you have about either the Blazers or the Nuggets for this upcoming game?

Reminder: It can be about either team so long as it has something to do with the game.

Leave your questions in the comments and we’ll pick a few to add to our preview, with proper credit of course.

We’ll keep this open until 7:00 p.m. Pacific on Friday so we can have the preview ready early on game day.

For an example of how the process turns out, take a look at the preview for the Celtics game.

Thank you all in advance!

More From Blazer's Edge

Loading comments...