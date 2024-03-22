NCAA March Madness Friday Discussion Thread

March Madness continues today with the second day of the men’s tournament and the beginning of the women’s tournament.

Here’s a look at the men’s games (all times EST):

Here’s a look at the women’s games:

This is your Game Day discussion thread, open for all your conversational needs. We will post other threads for tonight’s Portland Trail Blazers game.

Conversation Rules

Please remember our Game Day thread guidelines.

Don’t troll in your comments; create conversation rather than destroying it

Remember Blazer’s Edge is basically a non-profanity site

Out of respect to broadcast partners who have paid to carry the game, no mentions of “alternative” (read: illegal) viewing methods are allowed in our threads

The commenting system is your lifeline to fellow fans and making yourself heard. If you don’t like clicking “Load More Comments”, remember that the “Z” key can be your friend. It loads up the latest comments automatically.

Enjoy the game and the conversation!