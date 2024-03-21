 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Anfernee Simons Probable For Clippers Re-Match

The Portland guard should be good to go however Jerami Grant is still doubtful.

By Adrian Bernecich
/ new
Atlanta Hawks v Portland Trail Blazers Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images

Portland Trail Blazers guard Anfernee Simons is dealing with left knee tendinitis but is still probable for tomorrow’s re-match with the Los Angeles Clippers. The Blazers went down to the Clippers 103-116 at the Moda Center last night.

Matisse Thybulle, who has missed two of the Blazers past three games with right ankle soreness, is questionable to return. Jerami Grant is doubtful after missing seven of the past nine games with both a right hamstring strain and a right knee contusion.

Two-way contracted player Justin Minaya isquestionable given commitments to the Rip City Remix.

Shaedon Sharpe (lower abdominal surgery), Malcolm Brogdon (right elbow tendinitis) and Robert Williams III (right knee ligament tear) are all out.

Tomorrow’s second Clippers game will be the first of a back-to-back for the Blazers who host the Denver Nuggets on Saturday night. The Blazers head off on a seven-game road trip next week.

