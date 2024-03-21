Anfernee Simons Probable For Clippers Re-Match

Portland Trail Blazers guard Anfernee Simons is dealing with left knee tendinitis but is still probable for tomorrow’s re-match with the Los Angeles Clippers. The Blazers went down to the Clippers 103-116 at the Moda Center last night.

INJURY REPORT 3/22 vs. LAC:



OUT

Brogdon (R Elbow Tendinitis)

Sharpe (Lower Abdominal Surgery)

Williams III (R Knee Ligament Tear)



DOUBTFUL

Grant (R Hamstring Strain)



QUESTIONABLE

Minaya (G League Two-Way)

Thybulle (R Ankle Soreness)



PROBABLE

Simons (L Knee Tendinitis) — Trail Blazers PR (@TrailBlazersPR) March 21, 2024

Matisse Thybulle, who has missed two of the Blazers past three games with right ankle soreness, is questionable to return. Jerami Grant is doubtful after missing seven of the past nine games with both a right hamstring strain and a right knee contusion.

Two-way contracted player Justin Minaya isquestionable given commitments to the Rip City Remix.

Shaedon Sharpe (lower abdominal surgery), Malcolm Brogdon (right elbow tendinitis) and Robert Williams III (right knee ligament tear) are all out.

Tomorrow’s second Clippers game will be the first of a back-to-back for the Blazers who host the Denver Nuggets on Saturday night. The Blazers head off on a seven-game road trip next week.