NBA To Shut Down G-League Ignite

The NBA is shutting down the G-League Ignite developmental team, as reported by Shams Charania of The Athletic. The team, founded in 2020, was created as a path for players to reach the NBA without entering the NCAA. However, with the NCAA’s recent addition of the transfer portal and the name/image/likeness (NIL) policy, the need for the Ignite vanished rapidly. Adam Silver openly questioned its future during his press conference at NBA All-Star Weekend.

The Portland Trail Blazers picked the Ignite’s Scoot Henderson third in the 2023 NBA Draft. Henderson spent one year with the G-League team, averaging 16.5 points on 43% shooting (27.5% from three), with 5.3 rebounds and 6.8 assists. He is finishing an underwhelming first season, not ranked in the top ten of the NBA’s own Rookie Ladder.

Three other top-ten picks were taken from the team:

Jalen Green, Rockets, 2021 #2 pick

Jonathan Kuminga, Warriors, 2021 #7 pick

Dyson Daniels, Pelicans, 2022 #8 pick

The Ignite have a 6-40 record this season. Two players, Ron Holland and Matas Buzelis, are potential top-ten picks in most mock drafts.

The Ignite closure does not affect any other G-League teams, such as Portland’s Rip City Remix, which is finishing the season in playoff contention.