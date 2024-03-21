Cavs’ Bickerstaff Complains of Threats From Gamblers

Cleveland Cavaliers head coach J.B. Bickerstaff voiced his displeasure at the state of gambling and the NBA. As covered by ESPN, who has licensed their name to the “ESPN Bet” gambling service for $1.5 billion, Bickerstaff discussed how concerning the threats are becoming.

They got my telephone number and were sending me crazy messages about where I live and my kids and all that stuff,” Bickerstaff said before the Cavs hosted the Miami Heat. “So it is a dangerous game and a fine line that we’re walking for sure.”

Bickerstaff said the person was later tracked down, but no charges were filed.

This is the latest in a recent string of events surrounding the increased presence of gambling across US Sports. Bickerstaff was responding to questions about recent comments by the Pacers’ Tyrese Haliburton that he is treated as a prop for betting purposes.

“Just life in general, I think it’s important for us as basketball players, as men, to get those things out,” Haliburton said. “Not everybody cares to hear how we feel. To half the world, I’m just helping them make money on DraftKings or whatever … I’m the prop, you know what I mean? That’s what my social media mostly consists of.”

The same day, a scandal broke out in Major League Baseball when the interpreter for the Dodgers’ Shohei Ohtani was fired for theft, reportedly to cover gambling debts. Millions of dollars were reportedly wired directly from Ohtani’s accounts to bookmakers. The case is still being investigated.

On March 10, the Minnesota Timberwolves’ Rudy Gobert was fined $100,000 after gestures and comments about gambling in the NBA. You can read the report here at Canis Hoopus, a sister site of Blazer’s Edge on SBNation, which features gambling advertisements. Gobert made a money finger gesture at official Scott Foster, then said, “Sometimes I think it’s more than mistakes” in postgame (Far more extensive comments are included in the story). Foster, an active NBA official, is known across the NBA for his frequent communications with disgraced official Tim Donaghy, who eventually served jail time due to the 2007 NBA betting scandal.