Blazers LISTEN: Rip City Roundtable Podcast Episode 4 with Steve Dewald

The Blazer’s Edge staff publish in-depth content every day about The Portland Trail Blazers. Much can be conveyed through words, but now it’s time to hear the voices behind the names. Let me introduce you to the inaugural season of the Rip City Roundtable Podcast!

This podcast will be hosted by yours truly, Cory Dickman. I have enjoyed writing post game extended recaps, but now it is time to dive deeper into topics affecting the team. Every episode will also feature a guest interview. These guests will mainly consist of Blazer’s Edge writers, but also will feature others close to the team.

In Episode 4, I had the pleasure of interviewing Blazers Edge writer and scout Steve Dewald. Steve covers draft prospects for Blazers Edge. Everything from the G-League to College Basketball to European players, Steve is ready to drop some knowledge on you. Steve is also the host of The Church of Roy Podcast and has been with the Blazers Edge for a long time. Listen to who Steve says Blazers fans should be watching for in this year’s March Madness Bracket

You can listen to the Rip City Roundtable Podcast every week wherever you listen to podcasts or through this link. We hope you enjoy!