Jerami Grant, Damian Lillard Ranked Among Worst NBA Contracts

Two massive contracts recently signed by the Portland Trail Blazers are featured on the wrong kind of list. Spotrac’s Keith Smith ranked the ten worst NBA contracts, and the top two spots were very unsurprising. Afterward, the Blazers’ outsized influence on the list became clear fast.

At number six, Portland’s Jerami Grant appears, the beneficiary of last summer’s five-year, $160 million contract. But it’s less about the current value of the deal.

Grant’s contract is fine right now. It’s probably fine next year too. It’s the final three seasons at over $102 million where things might turn sideways. Grant recently turned 30 years old. That means he’ll be a 34-year-old wing that relies on athleticism at the end of this contract. That’s very worrisome.

This is not Grant’s first appearance on this kind of list. He already appeared on a similar one in early July, ranking the worst contracts of 2023 NBA Free Agency.

Meanwhile, a player instrumental in Grant’s arrival in Portland, All-Star Damian Lillard, arrives on the list at number ten. Portland signed him to a maximum extension in 2022, anointing him a “lifetime Trail Blazer”. He requested a trade a year later.

Lillard is still performing at a high level…most of the time. However, the occasional 3-for-17 clunkers are creeping in more and more often. And Lillard’s defense has gone from bad to really bad. Neither of those things are likely to reverse, as Lillard will be 34 years old at the start of next season. And, look, we get it. Lillard got this contract based mostly on past performance. That’s how it works for the late-career max guys. But that doesn’t mean the Bucks won’t be working around this contract when Lillard is making well over $50 million when he’s 35 and 36 years old.

Lillard is signed through the 2026-27 season. As part of Portland’s trade with Milwaukee, the Blazers gained the Bucks’ unprotected 2029 first-round pick, plus the rights to swap picks in 2028 and 2030.