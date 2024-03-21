The Curious Case of Jerami Grant with the Trail Blazers

The Portland Trail Blazers haven’t had too many bright spots this season, but Jerami Grant has at least played, and scored, steadily through the flotsam and jetsam of a fractured year. The veteran forward has been able to hold the team together like no other player on the roster. Still, some fans remain unconvinced. Is Grant still useful? What will his fate be? Those are the subjects of today’s Blazer’s Edge Mailbag.

Dave, You did Scoot Henderson, but what about [Jerami] Grant? For my money he’s the biggest disappointment this year. He was brought in here to save the team, but I haven’t seen much evidence he can do it or any trend but downward. What’s the point of keeping him? Tyson

Your last question will be the key one, but before we get there, a correction. Jerami Grant was not brought in to save the Blazers. He was brought in as one of the best complementary players in the league to help Damian Lillard, at Dame’s own request. As soon as Lillard left, so did the parameters of the roster and Grant’s place in it. That is what you’re noticing, more than any personal failing on his part.

Grant’s averages of 21.0 points per game on 40.2% shooting from the arc and 45.1% from the field are right in the midpoint of his production the past few seasons. The three-point shooting is technically a career-high. The field goal percentage is lower than his truly excellent years but higher than his seasons in Detroit and more than acceptable for a forward who scores the way he does.

Grant is also a good defender for his position and in a team scheme. He’s not Scottie Pippen, but you’re not going to worry when he’s on the floor.

Grant is not a rebounder, nor is he a muscle guy. Those are his biggest weaknesses as a forward, but they’re attributable to style of play rather than being an inherent problem. You don’t hire Jerami Grant if you want those things.

Put this all together and you get a good, occasionally great, utility player who can score like a first-string guard. I don’t see anything to complain about, at least not in isolation.

The problem for Portland is, Grant is a puzzle piece, not a tent pole. Lillard was going to lift the franchise no matter what happened, no matter who else they put around him. That’s why he got his enormous contract. Grant has to connect to teammates to find his full utility. He doesn’t have enough teammates to connect to right now, on either end. That leaves Portland spending for a player they’re not getting full use out of.

This is going to become an issue soon. At 29 years of age, Grant should have plenty of successful years ahead of him. But his contract runs through 2027 guaranteed, 2028 with a player option. He’ll make between $29.8-$34.2 million over the next three years, $36.4 million in the option season. That’s a lot of cap space and dollars to commit to a player who, even though he fits in multiple scenarios, doesn’t forecast to make a decisive difference in any of them.

On the other hand, if they dump Jerami Grant, what are they doing with Deandre Ayton and Anfernee Simons? That young pair is entering their prime as we speak. Without any infrastructure above them, they’ll have a hard time finding a purchase on winning.

This brings up a quandary for the team. They’re going to have a hard time retooling without calling it quits and simply starting over. They’re not going to be able to trade Grant for a better veteran utility player. Few exist, and an exchange of that sort wouldn’t make sense. Getting younger would be the easiest solution, but the Blazers are flush with youth and future capital at the moment.

If Portland pulls the plug on Grant, they’re eliminating the last anchor in their lineup. That may be smart, as they’re not anchored anywhere they want to stay. It’d also hurt, and throw the future course into more chaos than it already holds. That’s going to be hard to bear.

Ultimately, though, that’ll probably be the solution they come up with. They can’t continue to lose 50 games a season without radical changes. They can’t claim that the Grant-Ayton-Simons trio is going to bring them out of the spin while keeping a straight face. Nor is enough immediate draft help on the horizon.

My best guess is that you’re going to get your wish of Grant being traded, maybe not immediately, but down the line. It won’t be for the reasons you claim, though. It’s far more of a referendum on the Blazers than on Grant himself. He’s fine. Their current course? Not so much.

Thanks for the question! You can always send yours in to blazersub@gmail.com and we’ll do our best to get to them!