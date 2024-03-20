Blazers Hand Over the Win to Leonard and Clippers

The Portland Trail Blazers lost, 116-103, to the LA Clippers in front of the Rip City crowd. Besides stretches of the first half, the most exciting part of the game may have been who was going to score the 100th point of the game, and earn everyone in attendance free McDonald’s.

The Clippers, led by a rejuvenated James Harden, put on a defensive clinic. The Blazers kept the game close, but it was the third quarter that ultimately doomed the young Portland Squad. Kawhi Leonard single-handedly took over the game in the third, stealing the ball at almost every corner and converting on easy layups on the other end. Leonard would finish with 24 points and 4 steals in just 28 minutes of play.

The Blazers’ steady force in the middle, Deandre Ayton, was held in check by the Clippers defense, forcing him into 4 turnovers and holding DA to under double digit points and assists. When Ayton would catch the ball, the Clippers swarmed him, and forced Ayton into quick shots or unforced errors. But it wasn’t just Ayton, every Blazers not named Kris Murray and Jabari Walker had a tough time at the office tonight.

Just remember, the Clippers are all in this season. Literally, they don’t have a draft pick until the 2055-56 season. Okay, I might be exaggerating a little bit, but the Blazers were never meant to win this game tonight. As we know, this season is for development, and it’s good for the current Blazers team to get run against a veteran opponent that is trying to win. We will see what the NBA landscape looks like in 3-4 years.

If you missed the game, you can check out the recap. After you’ve read that, here are the details that defined the contest.

Future Starting Lineup?

In a world that doesn’t include Shaedon Sharpe, or perhaps a world where Sharpe comes off the bench, tonight’s starting lineup for the Blazers could be a glimpse into the future of the team. Scoot Henderson and Anfernee Simons bring scoring from all levels, Kris Murray and Toumani Camara bring defense, outside shooting, and hustle plays, and Ayton holds down the middle. Anchoring the Blazers defense while providing solid playmaking and scoring on the offensive end.

The Blazers went head to head with the Clippers all star starting lineup and did very well, holding a 28-27 lead at the end of the first quarter. Murray went 3-3 from long range, and the Blazers zone defense offered a different look that frustrated LA and forced them into silly turnovers.

If Camara can develop an outside shot and Simons improves on defense, this starting lineup can win games for the Blazers. The team needs to get Sharpe back, and he will have something to say about this starting lineup, but for now, it’s a really good start for the Blazers and their future.

The Better Brother?

These final 21 games should be called “Kris Murray’s coming out party”. The writing is on the wall for the Blazers rookie to have multiple breakout games down the stretch of the season. His playing time will increase and his confidence has been growing quarter by quarter

Murray finished with 17 points on 7-11 shooting and 3-6 from deep, but It wasn’t just the three point shooting that stuck out to me. There was a stretch in the second quarter where Murray highlighted his ability to do a little bit of everything.

Murray had an acrobatic put-back that made you turn your head just to see the angle. Understanding positioning and how to spin the ball in order to give it a chance to go in is something veteran NBA players do. Shortly after that play, Murray ran the correct lane on the 2-on-1 fast break, which resulted in him catching an alley-oop dunk for easy transition points.

It’s these little plays that demonstrate Murray’s basketball IQ and potential to be much more than just a 3-D player coming off the bench. Murray has the skills to be an effective starting forward in the NBA. His pairing with Camara may prove to be a championship contending duo for years to come.

The Portland Swiss Army Knife

Walker continues to prove to everyone that he simply loves the game of basketball. Whether you start him, bring him off the bench, play him 30+ minutes or under 20 minutes, Walker plays hard and continues to work on his game.

Walker connected on both his three point attempts in route to scoring 12 points on 4-6 shooting. His ability to read the defense was on full display. When the Clippers gave him the wide open three, he shot it with confidence. When the Clippers closed out, he drove it hard to the rim and either converted on a tough layup or got fouled.

But let’s not forget, Walker is still a young player and young players make mistakes, sometimes many of them. At times, Walker moves faster than the ball, which usually results in a dumb turnover. But for now, Rip City should be thrilled with everything they are seeing from the Blazers second year forward.

The Clippers Size Elephant in the Room

The Clippers look like the real deal, if they can stay healthy. It might be one of the biggest “Ifs” in NBA history, but the fact remains that LA can deploy 4 future hall of fame players and a very good roster of role players.

James Harden played like Houston Harden tonight. I had flashbacks to some of the old playoff games, seeing Wesley Matthews or Nic Batum try and disrupt Harden from getting to his spot. He’s older now, but the step back three is still working and his ability to knife through a defense is on point.

The Clippers defense was also impressive tonight. They forced the Blazers into 18 turnovers and held Portland to only 21 assists. Great for the Clippers, not great for the Blazers. That style of defense can carry them in any playoff series this season.

The only question will be, can the Clippers avoid the big “If?”

Video Highlights

What’s Next

A return date with these same Clippers, Friday night at Moda Center.