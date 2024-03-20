Clippers Pounce on Blazers, Turnovers for Blowout Win

The Portland Trail Blazers couldn’t hang onto the ball at the Moda Center Wednesday night, as Kawhi Leonard and the star-powered LA Clippers licked their chops and pounced.

LA won 116-103, but the game was far more lopsided than the final score indicated.

Portland’s turnover issue (18 for the game) exploded in the third quarter, and LA turned a semi-competitive game through one half into a 94-70 laugher heading into the fourth quarter.

The loss obscured an impressive performance from Blazers rookie forward Kris Murray. He put up 17 points (on 7-11 shooting), five rebounds and two assists, while also hitting 3-6 on 3s in likely his best game as a pro.

Anfernee Simons scored 18 points (on 6-11 shooting), but all three of his turnovers came in that decisive third quarter. Deandre Ayton’s big run of impressive performances came to a quiet end, as he finished with just eight points, seven rebounds and four turnovers. Rookie Scoot Henderson scored 18 (on 6-15 shooting), but he salvaged his box score some with a few buckets in the fourth.

Clippers forwards Paul George and Leonard led LA in scoring with 27 and 24, respectively. James Harden bombed in five 3s on his way to 19 points.

Here’s how the action unfolded.

First Quarter

On the first play of the game, Portland got Henderson involved with an action on the left wing that resulted in a drive and floater for two. Portland couldn’t score for a few minutes after that bucket, but neither could the Clippers. Paul George finally converted a drive to settle things in at 2-2 with 9:26 remaining. In the opening part of the first, Portland did a good job of one-on-one defense against the Clips’ All-Star scorers, forcing them into contested midrange pull-up jumpers. The shots weren’t hitting efficiently early as LA struggled to find a consistent flow.

On the offensive end, Henderson continued to be aggressive and force the action, with mixed results. He had that floater and another midrange bucket later, but there was also a hard miss off glass near the rim and a loud turnover where he got caught in the air and threw it to the other team. He went out at the six-minute mark with the score at 12-10 Portland.

Both teams managed to find more offensive flow as the quarter progressed. Kawhi Leonard started to hit some of those midrange Js, more 3s started to fall for LA and Ivica Zubac caused some problems with easy finishes down low. For Portland, Ayton got some buckets and Murray provided a huge boost on offense. Murray shot 4-6 in the quarter and hit three 3s, all from the corners. He was D’ing up Leonard and George on one end and being highly effective on the other. Murray and Ayton also had a few nice passes between the two to set up buckets inside, signs of a developing chemistry that were nice to see.

With both offenses going back and forth, Portland ended the first quarter up 28-27.

Second Quarter

Portland started the second quarter with Henderson running a second-unit lineup alongside Banton, Rayan Rupert, Duop Reath and Jabari Walker. Reath splashed a 3 from the right wing, but LA answered that with a quick 11-0 run — back-to-back 3s from Harden, a bucket from Brandon Boston Jr. and a 3 from Daniel Theis. Very quickly, LA had a 41-31 lead.

Banton stopped the bleeding with a 3 and Chauncey Billups sent back in much of the first unit a few plays later at the 7:25 mark. The first unit still couldn’t stop Harden, who found his dribble-dribble step-back mojo with two more darts from the outside. The Clippers began the quarter on a 20-7 run to put the game in danger of running away early.

Timeout Billups. LA led 47-35 with 6:04 left.

Things didn’t get easier after the talk. Portland continued to struggle to score, whether it was due to misses or turnovers, while LA seemed invincible. The Blazers turned it over on a lob attempt to Ayton that was swatted away; Harden took the loose ball on the break to set up Boston for their own alley oop slam. The LA lead quickly got to 16.

Flying in to save the day, literally, Murray provided another lift. He swooped in for a tip-in, then Banton set him up for an alley oop on the break. When Simons cashed a 3, it marked a 9-0 response from Portland to get off the ropes and back into the game, down 53-46. Then Simons answered a Zubac hook with a pretty runner, giving him four straight buckets and nine points in the quarter.

George hit a 3 at the end of quarter to stifle some of that Portland momentum. It put the score at 60-50 entering the half.

Third Quarter

The game had a bit of a jagged flow to start the third. LA couldn’t find the net, while Portland couldn’t hold onto the ball. The Blazers looked like they were ready to kickstart mini runs a few times by possibly stringing together multiple stops and buckets, but then after they’d get the stop they’d cough it right back up to the Clips.

Simons disrupted the monotony by pulling up from 33 feet to make the score 64-55 (a good strategy when nothing seems to be working). Then a few plays later Scoot hit his first 3 from the corner to make 66-58 at the 7:56 mark.

The Clippers responded to that make by ripping off an 11-0 run and again pinning Portland against the ropes. The turnovers continued to absolutely cook the Blazers. The big burst from the Clips included two breakaway buckets off TOs. LA frustrated Simons on the perimeter with hard pressure and he struggled to get passes through lanes undeflected. The gaffes mounted. Leonard got another pick-six slam dunk off an Ant turnover a few plays later, and the LA run ballooned to 18-2.

When Coffey had all the time in the world to set his feet and splash a corner 3, putting LA up 84-60 with 4:18 left, it felt like an Early Bird Special of a dagger.

Most of the second unit came in to finish the quarter. They played LA to a draw, as Portland headed into the fourth down 94-70.

Fourth Quarter

Scoot Henderson and the second unit played most of the fourth quarter, as LA elected to keep its first-stringers in the game all the way until the midway mark. Jabari Walker had some nice buckets, hitting two 3s. Banton had a thunderous slam. Scoot hit another 3. Moses Brown and Justin Minaya soon made an appearance.

The baby Blazers cut into the Clippers lead some, ultimately falling by just 13.

Up Next

The Blazers get a rematch with the Clippers on Friday. Tipoff is scheduled for a little after 7 p.m. PDT.