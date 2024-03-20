Highlights Around the League: Lillard’s Big Night, Blazers Lottery Seeding Update

With the Blazers falling to the LA Clippers tonight, we look around the league to check out the highlights, and to update the Blazer’s status for the draft.

Spoilers: The Blazers’ lottery position was not helped by any game tonight. The Raptors and Grizzlies lost, and the Warriors won. Golden State maintains pace for the 13th spot as well as a play-in position. And the Blazers maintain their hold on the fifth slot, with 2 wins more than Charlotte, and four wins fewer than Memphis and Toronto.

If you watch one set of highlights tonight, this is the one...

Heat 107, Cavs 104

Terry Rozier was the hero for the Heat, who barely held off Cleveland in the final seconds to pick up a bit win.

... or else maybe this set of highlights instead.

Celtics 122, Bucks 119

If you miss seeing old-school Damian Lillard, this is your video. He tossed in 32 points on 21 shots, and the Bucks made a furious fourth quarter comeback, but the Celtics took care of business in the end.

Around The League

Kings 123, Raptors 89

In tonight’s “obvious result of the night”, the Kings blow the Raptors out of the arena. As noted above, the Raps remain 4 wins ahead of Portland.

Pacers 122, Pistons 103

We don’t really need to say much about this one.

Thunder 119, Jazz 107

In the “arm’s length” game of the night, the Jazz did their best, but OKC swatted them away as the game was closing. You may already know this, but Chet Holmgren is a monster, 35 points and 14 rebounds tonight.

Suns 115, 76ers 102

Grayson Allen’s 32 points on 17 shots powered the Suns to an easy win, only made “close” by a garbage time surge by Philly.

Warriors 137, Grizzlies 116

The Grizzlies were down by 10 at halftime, and somehow that was their highlight. Golden State stomped on them in the third quarter for a cakewalk victory. Seven players scored in double figures for the Warriors, and Steph Curry took a back seat and only contributed 14.