Pistons’ Ausar Thompson Out For Season With Blood Clot

Detroit Pistons rookie Ausur Thompson has been shut down for the season after discovery of a blood clot. As first reported by Shams Charania of The Athletic, Thompson left a game early on March 11 due to illness, which was later classified as “asthma” before the blood clot was discovered. The team later released a statement confirming his status.

Thompson has already undergone treatment, and is cleared for conditioning. However, the team does not plan to ramp up any activities until after the season concludes.

Thompson was chosen fifth in the 2023 NBA Draft, one pick after his brother Amen. He averaged 8.8 points on 48.3% shooting with 6.4 rebounds for the 29th-place Pistons.