Jamal Crawford: Blazers’ Brandon Roy Would Make Great Coach

In his latest mailbag for NBA.com, former Portland Trail Blazers guard Jamal Crawford name-checked a few Portland legends while covering a wide range of topics. Among his discussions:

Can the Warriors make a deep playoff run?

The best starting 5 comprised of sixth men

The best food destinations on the road

How high schoolers can maintain mental health while playing sports.

It’s a fun piece to read, and the Trail Blazers make a few appearances. First, he ranks LaMarcus Aldridge on his short list of favorite teammates who were pure scorers.

Who’s the best pure scorer you’ve played with?

– from Alex in Bay City, MI I’ve never been asked this before! If we’re going off players who were the best when I was playing with them, and not necessarily when they were in their prime, then I’d go with these three: Stephon Marbury

LaMarcus Aldridge

Joe Johnson

Aldridge and Crawford played together in the ill-fated 2011-12 Blazers season, which fell apart and led to the termination of coach Nate McMillian. It was the first season after All-Star Brandon Roy’s medical retirement. Which leads to Jamal’s next topic.

What former players who recently retired do you think will make good coaches?

– from Elan in Denver, CO Andre Iguodala would be a great coach. And Brandon Roy, who’s currently coaching high school in Seattle.

Three-time NBA All-Star Roy currently coaches basketball at Garfield High School, where he led them to the 2020 state championship. He stepped down, then returned in 2022 after an absence that involved a torn Achilles and multiple surgeries, according to the Seattle Times.

Roy’s reasons for skipping seasons are a divorce coupled with the mental strain of getting shot while visiting family in California in 2017 and surgeries for a ruptured Achilles and back pain. That’s after an approximate six-year pro career that ended mercilessly in 2012 after six surgeries because of degenerative knees.

Brandon Roy is on good terms with the Blazers, having returned as the team’s good luck charm at the 2023 draft lottery, leading to Portland jumping into the #3 pick.

It seems appropriate to end with some highlight reels. First, check out LaMarcus Aldridge’s effortless scoring.

And of course, enjoy a highlight reel of Roy’s short-but-memorable Blazers career.