NCAA Tourney Open Thread

The NCAA Tournaments are here! This is your open thread to talk about today’s games, while waiting for the Blazers’ evening contest with the Clippers. Or just keep talking about these games instead, if they’re more interesting. We won’t judge.

Tonight’s Games

NCAA Men’s Tournament, First Four

3:40 pm: Grambling vs. Montana State (TruTV)

6:10 pm: Colorado vs. Boise State (TruTV)

Possible top-ten prospect Cody Williams will be playing for the Colorado Buffaloes.

NCAA Women’s Tournament, First Four

4:00 pm: Presbyterian vs. Sacred Heart (ESPNU)

6:00 pm: Columbia vs. Vanderbilt (ESPNU)