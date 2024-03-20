Are There Any Tier 1 or 2 Prospects in the 2024 NBA Draft?

In The Athletic’s latest edition of their 2024 NBA Mock Draft, Sam Vecenie repeated a common refrain: scouts don’t trust the upside of any of the prospects. He notes comparisons to the infamous 2013 Draft, when Anthony Bennett was surprisingly picked first. However, he also made his concerns more concrete, giving a stark comparison to his draft tiers in the previous two years.

At the top, this class is seen as clearly the weakest in the past decade. Last year, I had five players in my Tier 1 or Tier 2: Victor Wembanyama, Scoot Henderson, Cam Whitmore, Brandon Miller and Amen Thompson. The year before, I had four such players in Chet Holmgren, Paolo Banchero, Jabari Smith Jr. and Jaden Ivey, so I’m not particularly stingy with those grades. No player in this draft class has even hit the Tier 2 level for me.

This also leads to a rare situation, which will surely lead to plenty of debate, where a team may rightfully focus on drafting a player based on need, as opposed to the typical “best player available.” In a year where they probably want to avoid drafting another guard, this could be advantageous to Rip City. Vecenie treated this mock draft accordingly, and did a lottery spin to choose team placement. And wouldn’t you know it? The lottery drew the Portland Trail Blazers as the number one pick.

1. Portland Trail Blazers: Zaccharie Risacher | 6-8 wing/forward | 19 years old | JL Bourg Risacher remains at No. 1 for now. It very well may not end this way, and draft workouts will play a critical role in the process. The NBA is constantly looking for big wing/forward types who can knock down shots, defend at a reasonable level and play with the ball in their hands. That makes Risacher the favorite right now to go No. 1; more teams will view his game as one that can fit into a valuable, flexible role for their teams. The race is WIDE open at No. 1, but handicapping it now, I think Risacher would be the pick for more teams than any other prospect.

This isn’t the first time Portland has been linked to Risacher in a mock draft. He is the closest to a top-5 lock in the draft for the time being. With Golden State’s record improving and lottery position dropping, Portland ended up with a late lottery pick for their second choice.

14. Portland Trail Blazers: Ja’Kobe Walter | 6-5 wing | 19 years old | Baylor Walter has been up and down this season, averaging 14.7 points and 4.5 rebounds per game. Many of his struggles can be explained by his inconsistent shooting. Walter was a solid marksman in high school but has made just 33.9 percent of his 3s so far this season. In Big 12 play this year, Walter made just 40 percent of his 2-point shots and 29.1 percent of his 3-pointers. That’s rough. He hasn’t been quite as good on defense as anticipated, either.

However, circling back to the tier situation, first it’s useful to define the tiers. Unfortunately, it’s pretty relative, there is no true definition of each tier. For purposes of this article, it’s relatively reasonable to approximately define these tiers:

Tier 1: Consensus top pick in many drafts; future All-NBA player and possible Hall-of-Famer

Tier 2: NBA All-Star level player, perhaps All-NBA Third team in the right year.

Tier 3: A quality rotation player who might reach an All-Star game in the right scenario

Tier 4: Rotation player in the NBA

Tier 5: Fringe rotation player but good enough to be on the bench.



You may define your tiers a little differently. But this leaves the Blazers and fans with the big question:

Is the talent level in the 2024 NBA Draft truly so low that there are no tier 1 or 2 prospects?

Mock drafts have placed the same prospects all over the draft with little sign of consensus, a concept nearly unheard-of in previous drafts. Could this also lead to underestimation of some players? Even in the 2013 draft, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Rudy Gobert, and CJ McCollum all developed into highly successful NBA players. It’s hard to ignore that some significant potential might be missed, and many teams could be slapping their heads in two years.

But in the meantime, you can provide your player rankings and tiers in the comments.