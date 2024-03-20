Blazer’s Edge Radio Bracket Challenge

The Portland Trail Blazers’ season has been predictably disappointing, but with March Madness finally here, fans have reason to be excited anew. Tomorrow’s stars (and potential future Blazers) will be on full display in the NCAA Tournament, which kicks-off in earnest on Thursday morning.

The final episode of Blazer’s Edge Radio aired Tuesday, but the guys will be hosting one final Bracket Challenge! Fans can enter their brackets for free in the show’s group on ESPN Tournament Challenge. The winner will receive a pair of Blazer’s Edge socks!

Brackets are due before tip-off of the first game Thursday morning. Please name your bracket with something other than the default “ESPNfan876293004” to more easily confirm a winner. The winner can reach out to @ryne_buchanan on X, or message the Blazer’s Edge Radio Facebook page to collect their prize!

Catch the final episode of Blazer’s Edge Radio here.

Enter your bracket here.