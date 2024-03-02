Blazers Race Back, Beat Grizzlies in OT for Second Straight Win

The Portland Trail Blazers were able to overcome a large fourth quarter deficit to beat the Memphis Grizzlies 107-100 in overtime. The Blazers fought back after going down as much as 17 in the fourth to force overtime, eventually winning in the extra frame.

The Blazers were led in scoring by Anfernee Simons who finished the game with 23 points. Simons did most of his work in the fourth quarter and overtime, scoring 18 of his points during those periods. Jabari Walker and Toumani Camara were second and third on the team with 18 and 15 points respectively. Walker also added 12 rebounds on the night.

The Grizzlies were led by the 21 points from Santi Aldama and Vince Williams Jr. GG Jackson added 17 points as the only other Memphis player in double figures.

First Quarter

Both the Blazers and the Grizzlies started off the game unable to get much going on offense. Through the first five minutes of the game, Portland led despite putting just nine points on the board. Poor shooting from almost every player on the floor was the main culprit in the slow starts for both teams.

The Blazers were finally able to put some solid offensive possessions together, and began to pull away from Memphis. Strong offensive rebounding from Walker and Camara led to easy baskets at the rim for the Blazers to help them build a bit of a buffer. With just under three minutes remaining in the quarter, Portland had taken a 21-15 lead.

Walker made an immediate impact after entering the game off the bench. He ended the quarter with six points, leading the Blazers in points. However, the overall points leader for the game was Williams Jr. who scored 13 points in the quarter on 5-7 shooting from the field. However, it was not enough to earn Memphis the lead, and Portland went into the second quarter with a 25-20 lead.

Second Quarter

The Grizzlies went on a small run to start the second quarter, closing the gap to just one point less than two minutes into the contest. Memphis scored a quick seven points, punctuated by a 3-pointer from John Konchar, to make the score 28-27.

The Blazers’ offense struggled, even as some of the starters returned to the floor. Simons was able to make a shot from behind the arc, but his offensive production was limited due to poor efficiency on his shots. The Grizzlies took the lead 37-35 on a 3-pointer from Jackson just over halfway into the quarter.

Jackson continued to give Memphis a boost through the end of the quarter, allowing the Grizzlies to maintain their lead. After turning the ball over just twice in the second quarter, the Blazers had 11 turnovers in the second quarter. Memphis capitalized with 11 points off turnovers during the first half.

Portland trailed the Grizzlies 51-47 at the end of the second quarter.

Third Quarter

Memphis started the second half with an 8-0 run right out of the break. A pair of 3-pointers and a dunk from Lamar Stevens brought the Grizzlies lead up to double-digits just over two minutes into the half.

The barrage from behind the arc continued for Memphis through the next couple minutes, and the Grizzlies’ lead continued to grow. The lead reached 17 following a 3-pointer from Aldama, his third in the quarter. That shot from deep came just under six minutes into the quarter, and was the fifth make from behind the arc from Memphis during that span.

Portland was able to slow down the Grizzlies’ offense late in the quarter, but were unable to make up much ground on the lead. In the final six minutes of the quarter, Memphis managed just eight points. However, the Blazers were only able to manage eight points of their own during the final minutes. The defecit for Portland was 78-61 going into the fourth quarter.

Fourth Quarter

The opening minutes of the final quarter saw the Blazers make a small push to get back into the game. A slight 15-9 advantage through the first five minutes of the fourth quarter helped the Blazers stay in the game, although still outside striking distance. Simons was the main catalyst of that mini-run, scoring eight points during that stretch.

The Blazers were able to cut the lead to single-digits on a dunk from Simons, putting him at 10 points for the quarter just seven minutes into the frame. Ashton Hagans made a 3-point shot, and Simons made another on the next possession to bring the score to 90-85 with just over four minutes remaining in the game.

Portland traded baskets with the Grizzlies for a stretch, but were unable to make up any ground for the next couple minutes. Camara drew an offensive foul, that was upgraded to a flagrant-1 with just under a minute left in the game to help the Blazers swing the momentum back in their favor. Walker got an offensive rebound on back-to-back possessions, scoring on both chances to tie the game at 95-95 with just over a second to play.

The Blazers ended regulation on a 7-0 run to force overtime.

Overtime

Both teams struggled on offense through the early part of the overtime period until Simons finally got the scoring started almost two minutes into the extra frame. The basket gave Portland its first lead since 35-34 in the second quarter. Dalano Banton scored four straight points to give the Blazers a two-possession lead 101-97 with just under two minutes remaining. Williams gave the Grizzlies life with a 3-pointer with less than a minute left, but Banton scored again, giving him six points in overtime, to secure the win for Portland.

Box Score

The Blazers continue their road trip with a game in Minnesota against the Timberwolves on Monday, March 4 at 5:00 p.m. PST.