Blazers Ex Harry Giles III Signs with Lakers

A former member of the Portland Trail Blazers has a new home in the NBA, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

Free agent C/F Harry Giles III has agreed on a two-way NBA contract with the Los Angeles Lakers, his agent Daniel Hazan of Hazan Sports Management told @TheAthletic @Stadium. Lakers adding depth at the center position in wake of injuries to Christian Wood and Colin Castleton. Giles – the No. 20 overall pick in the 2017 NBA draft – made the Nets roster in training camp this season and averaged 3.4 points and 4.1 rebounds in five minutes per game over 16 contests for Brooklyn. Now adds frontcourt presence in LA.

Before Giles landed with the Nets, his last NBA stop was with the Blazers back in 2020-21. In 38 games with Portland, Giles averaged 2.8 points per game.

Now, he signs with the Lakers in hopes of giving the team some help in their push towards the postseason.