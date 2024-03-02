Portland Trail Blazers at Memphis Grizzlies 2: Electric Boogaloo Preview

Brandon Goldner previewed these two same teams before Friday’s game, and that preview is still very much relevant. Give it a read too.

The Portland Trail Blazers opened up their two-game series against the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday night, and boy-howdy was that an ugly first quarter for both teams. After 6:30 had elapsed from the game clock the score was 7-7. I Love This Game. Fortunately it got better from there, especially for the Blazers in the second half. In the end the Blazers ran away with it and were victorious 122-92.

Memphis’ injury list is staggering, and with Ja Morant heading the list their season has really nosedived. With their loss to the Blazers on Friday the Grizzlies have now lost 13 out of their last 15 games. It seems certain that Memphis fans will be watching ping pong balls this summer along with Blazers fans.

Portland Trail Blazers at Memphis Grizzlies - Saturday, Mar. 2 - 5:00 p.m. Pacific

Trail Blazers injuries: Robert Williams III (out), Shaedon Sharpe (out), Malcolm Brogdon (out), Scoot Henderson (out), Deandre Ayton (doubtful),

Grizzlies injuries: John Konchar (out), Ja Morant (out), Demond Bane (out), Marcus Smart (out), GG Jackson (out), Jaren Jackson Jr. (out), Derrick Rose (out), Scotty Pippen Jr. (out), Brandon Clarke (questionable), Luke Kennard (questionable)

Blazer’s Edge Reader Questions

From ralphzillo:

Back-to-back games with teams trying to lose. What are the odds the 3-ball just wont go in, for either team?

So I’m totally cheating as this question was asked before game 1. So with hindsight... not good at all. As it turns out, both teams shot the three ball quite well from deep with Portland shooting 41.9% and Memphis shooting 37.5% The Blazers attempted seven more threes than Memphis and connected on four more than the Grizzlies. That doesn’t explain the whole 30 point differential but it’s a pretty good start. Can it happen again on Saturday? My magic 8 ball says, “Reply hazy, try again”. Lousy 8 ball. So let’s look at NBA stats. Both teams on the season have been generally terrible from deep, with Memphis 29th in the NBA at 34.7% and Portland 27th at 34.9%. Don’t be surprised if we get some revision to the mean, especially for the Blazers.

What To Watch For

Hustle. On Friday the Blazers just hustled the Grizzlies off the court, especially in the second half. Want some evidence? Portland had seven more steals than Memphis and eight more offensive boards. When you are shooting nearly eight percentage points better than your opponent from the field and still destroying them on the offensive glass you are probably going to like the final score. If the hustle discrepancy is as high on Saturday night the Blazers are likely to win their second in a row.

Anfernee Simons. What can you say? He just isn't playing his best basketball right now. It's manifesting itself mostly in his shooting, especially from behind the arc. In December he shot 40.4% from deep, In January it dropped to 37.5% and in February it fell again to 35.6%. Field goal percentage shows a similar drop each month. On Friday he scored just seven points, his lowest total since mid-January. Is nursing an injury? Is his private life spilling over into his play? Are we just overreacting? Somehow the Blazers got by just fine with a sub-par game from Simons on Friday, but Portland needs Simons to get his mojo back if they want to win some more games. Of course that's a big if.

