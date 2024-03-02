Blazers No Longer Stretched By Andrew Nicholson’s Dead Money

The Portland Trail Blazers will finally be free of their annual $2.8 million in dead money when the franchise’s season comes to an end in April. Andrew Nicholson never donned a Blazers jersey, despite impacting the team’s cap sheet for the better part of a decade.

This week we take a look at how the Blazers got stuck with Nicholson’s deal and how it has impacted the franchise since 2017.

In 2016, then Blazers President of Basketball Operations Neil Olshey used a rise in the salary cap to award huge deals to Evan Turner, Meyers Leonard, Moe Harkless and Allen Crabbe.

At the time, Turner’s four-year, $70 million contract was considered the gaudiest of the four, given his obvious limitations. Harkless and Leonard received deals at around $10 million a season, which were eventually moved for Hassan Whiteside in 2019.

The size of Crabbe’s four-year, $75 million agreement was decided by the Brooklyn Nets who signed the wing to an offer sheet, prompting the Blazers to match. The almost unanimous reaction was shock at the amount with some urging the Blazers to let Crabbe walk — no pun intended.

But Olshey matched, bringing Crabbe back after a 2015-16 season where the Blazers surpassed all expectations, reaching the second round of the Playoffs in the first year of a rebuild.

Unfortunately, that 2015-16 season was the very definition of fool’s gold. The Blazers added Turner and tripled down on the existing roster, sacrificing flexibility through Damian Lillard’s prime.

Allen Crabbe

The Blazers selected Crabbe out of the University of California, Berkeley with the 31st pick in 2013, 21 selections after CJ McCollum. Crabbe was a 6-6 sharp shooting wing, whose ceiling lay somewhere in the 3 and D range when the defense was on.

Through his first three years, Crabbe gradually saw increased court time, culminating in 10.3 points on 39.3 percent shooting from distance, 2.7 boards and 1.2 assists in 2015-16. He actually finished 16th in Sixth Man of the Year voting that season, starting only eight of his 81 games.

In 2016-17, post the payday, Crabbe’s statistics improved slightly at 10.7 points on 44.4 percent from three, 2.9 boards and 1.2 assists. Nice numbers but nowhere near the output his improved bank balance should have delivered.

The Trade

If Crabbe’s deal was a little team friendlier, the Blazers may have kept him or traded him for something of greater value. Sadly, in 2017, a bench player on $18 million a year was a hindrance on the Blazers books and on the trade market.

Consequently, on July 25, 2017, Crabbe was dealt to the Nets — the team that initially signed him to that offer sheet — in exchange for forward Andrew Nicholson.

Crabbe played out most of his contract, spending two years in Brooklyn, a year with the Atlanta Hawks and had a cup off coffee with the Minnesota Timberwolves who waived him in February 2020.

While Nicholson’s $6.5 million a year over three seasons was less than Crabbe’s, the power forward struggled to get onto the court.

Andrew Nicholson

The Canadian was initially billed as a power forward with three point potential out of St Bonaventure. The Orlando Magic selected him with the 19th pick in 2012, also known as the Damian Lillard draft.

Nicholson remained with the Magic through his rookie-scale deal, the final campaign of which produced 6.9 points on 36.0 percent from three, 3.6 boards in 14.7 minutes. Those numbers weren’t good enough for the Magic who chose not to extend Nicholson a qualifying offer.

He consequently signed a four year, $26 million deal with the Washington Wizards. But he wasn’t long for the nation’s capital either, traded to the Nets at the following deadline after recording a paltry 2.5 points on 18.8 percent from three and 1.2 rebounds in 8.3 minutes.

Washington included a first round pick in the deal, which also saw Bojan Bogdanovic become a Wizard. Nicholson wasn’t much help to the Nets, putting up 3.0 points on 18.2 percent from three and 2.7 rebounds in 11.1 minutes after the deadline.

By the offseason, Nicholson had been traded to Portland, waived and stretched. He has not since set foot on an NBA basketball court, spending the past seven years playing in Asia.

The Stretch Provision

The provision allows NBA teams to reduce their annual financial hit when waiving a player by spreading the total amount over a longer period of time. The years remaining on the deal are doubled with an extra season added on.

In Nicholson’s case, the Blazers chose to pay the remainder of his contract over seven years at $2.8 million a season, instead of three years at $6.5 million a season.

The short-term benefit was negligible for a team already edging towards the luxury tax. The long-term hindrance led to the loss of much-needed cap room between 2020 and 2024.

Former Blazer’s Edge contributor Eric Griffith wrote at at the time.

This decision is almost inexplicable. Barring a total firesale, the Blazers are certain to be over the cap for the next three seasons, which is the original length of Nicholson’s deal. Reducing his cap hit from $6+ million to slightly less than $3 million in no way improves the team’s flexibility in the near future. It could, however, handicap the Blazers down the road. Seven years is an eternity in the NBA—Rudy Fernandez and Greg Oden were still with the Blazers seven years ago. Heck, the Lakers were still relevant seven years ago. It’s very possible the Blazers will have cap space at some point between now and 2024. Stretching Nicholson means the Blazers will be at a $3-million handicap relative to the rest of the NBA. For a team with trouble attracting free agents in the past, literally every million could count. This would be forgivable if the stretch somehow helped the Blazers in 2017, but it doesn’t. It’s a decision made with the short term in mind while neglecting the potential long-term ramifications.

Sage words from Eric who initially saw beyond the short-term financial relief.

The Impact

Some will argue that $2.8 million a season is relatively miniscule in the modern NBA. But let’s look at how the Blazers cap situation has faired since the summer of 2020, when Nicholson’s deal would have come off the books if his deal had not been stretched.

In 2020-21, the Blazers finished the season $2.29 million under the $132,627,000 luxury tax line. If Nicholson’s $2.8 million was off the books, the Blazers could have used the $3.6 million Bi-Annual exception and remained under the tax.

That season, the Los Angeles Lakers used the Bi-Annual exception on still competitive Wes Matthews, the Milwaukee Bucks used it on Bobby Portis and the Denver Nuggets used it on Facundo Campazzo. Three players who played real minutes for their respective teams.

Damian Lillard missed the majority of the 2021-22 season after undergoing abdominal surgery and the Blazers finished $14.5 million under the $136,606,000 luxury tax. Nicholson’s money probably wouldn’t have had too much say for new general manager Joe Cronin.

In 2022-23, Lillard’s last season in Portland, the Blazers finished $5.4 million below the $150,267,000 luxury tax. They didn’t use the $4.1 million Bi-Annual and split their non-taxpayer Midlevel exception between Gary Payton II and Jabari Walker.

While the Blazers could have used the Bi-Annual, it wouldn’t have given them much wiggle room. That season, the Miami Heat used the exception on Kevin Love and the Philadelphia 76ers used it on Danuel House Jr.

While the names signed to the Bi-Annual exception in 2020-21 and 2022-23 weren’t necessarily game changers, they could have helped Cronin bring in a little more help.

Conclusion

Neil Olshey was fired by the Blazers two and a bit years ago. One of his larger mistakes was made eight years ago and was exacerbated a year later via Nicholson’s stretching.

Some may argue that it’s all good and well to criticise in hindsight. But there were many, at the time, calling for Olshey not to match on Crabbe and not to stretch Nicholson.

These decisions gave little thought to the future of a franchise, which needed every bit of flexibility to help reinforce Damian Lillard’s attempt at a title.

Matching Crabbe’s offer sheet in 2016 was bad enough but the stretching of the remaining Nicholson $19 million added insult to injury.

When the Blazers wrap up game 82 next month, many will be relieved to be at the end of the franchise’s first rebuilding season in some time. I’ll be one of them but I’ll also know that one of the franchise’s most short-sighted, long-lasting mistakes will finally be undone.