No Change To Blazers Injury Report For First Clippers Game

The Portland Trail Blazers will enter the first of two games against the Los Angeles Clippers with no changes to the injury report.

INJURY REPORT 3/20 vs. LAC:



OUT

Brogdon (R Elbow Tendinitis)

Sharpe (Lower Abdominal Surgery)

Williams III (R Knee Ligament Tear)



DOUBTFUL

Grant (R Hamstring Strain)



QUESTIONABLE

Thybulle (R Ankle Soreness) — Trail Blazers PR (@TrailBlazersPR) March 19, 2024

Forward Jerami Grant is unlikely to suit up as he recovers from a right hamstring strain. Grant has missed seven of the past nine games with both the hamstring complaint and a right quad contusion.

Matisse Thybulle is questionable for the game as he deals with right ankle soreness. Thybulle missed Saturday’s loss to the New Orleans Pelicans and left last night’s game against the Chicago Bulls at half time with the complaint.

Malcolm Brogdon (right elbow tendinitis), Shaedon Sharpe, (lower abdominal surgery) and Robert Williams III (knee surgery) are confirmed as out for the game.

The Blazers will play the Clippers at the Moda Center tomorrow night and again on Friday. They will then host the reigning champion Denver Nuggets on Saturday night before going out on a seven-game road trip.