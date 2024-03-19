LA Clippers vs. Portland Trail Blazers Preview

The Portland Trail Blazers are back home for three games starting with a pair against the underperforming-of-late Clippers. The Blazers recent two-game road trip didn’t produce any wins, despite continuing their trend of playing with energy and heart. Most recently they took the Bulls deep into the fourth quarter, but lost 110-107.

The LA Clippers have reached the “what’s wrong?” stage of their season. They’ve lost four of their last five games which and red flags have duly been raised. Three of those losses were to the Bucks, Timberwolves and Pelicans, quality teams all. The most recent loss, however, was against the Atlanta Hawks, a team the Blazers beat one week ago. If there was concern after losing those recent games against likely Western Conference playoff teams, losing to the Hawks at home is causing the press to start asking some difficult question, and the answers aren’t all that satisfying.

LA Clippers (42-25) - Portland Trail Blazers (19-49) - Wednesday, Mar. 20 - 7:00 p.m. Pacific

Trail Blazers injuries: Robert Williams III (out), Shaedon Sharpe (out), Malcolm Brogdon (out), Jerami Grant (doubtful), Matisse Thybulle (questionable)

Clippers injuries: Russell Westbrook (out), Moussa Diabate (questionable), Norman Powell (questionable), Terance Mann (questionable)

Blazer’s Edge Reader Questions

conspirator5:

Paul George said recently that the Clippers “do not have an identity.” That word — identity — gets thrown around a lot. Do we have a sense of what he means by that? What are the Clippers missing?

The Clippers are talented, experienced and old. Their biggest problem is that they often look like they want to just coast through games. They are talented enough that it’s worked more often than not. There are nights when Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, and James Harden combine for 70 rather casually. Throw in 14 points each from Terance Mann and Norman Powell, add 20 miscellaneous points from the rest of the team and they are probably going to win. If one of their stars has an off night, somebody will probably pick up the slack. Ho-hum. Sometimes that even works against really good teams. The problem is what do they do when the chips are down? Harden will try something. Then George will try something. Then Harden will give it a go. That still might be enough. But there’s never any sense that they have a particular set or play or rotation that’s their real bread and butter. Things are generally a bit better at least in terms of energy when Russell Westbrook is on the floor. He has set the tempo and injects urgency. It’s no coincidence that their run of poor recent form has coincided with Westbrook’s injury.

Circling back to the original question, I’m sure that what George is referring to re: identity is that on any given night they don’t know how the game will play out. They react to how things are going rather than dictating the outcome. It’s a bit late in the game to try to sort that out now, but here we are.

What To Watch For

Do the Clippers want to be here? The Clippers have more stars on their roster than a decade of Blazers basketball combined. As we saw on Sunday against Atlanta though the Clippers can lose interest and let themselves get behind. It’s insane that this team could be 15 points worse than the Hawks in the second quarter alone and follow it up by falling 9 points further behind in the third quarter. That’s the lesson for the Blazers. If the Clippers leave the door open a crack, barge through it and don’t let up. The Clippers are more than capable right now of handing the opponent a cheap win.

Run. Run like the wind. What do you do when you are facing an old team that's a little down on their luck? You run! Harden, Leonard and George don't want a track meet. So that's what you give them. It might not work, but what else are you going to do? Get into a three point shooting contest with them? Better stick to running them up and down the court.

What Others Are Saying

How are things going at the moment for the Clippers? Doric Sam of Bleacher Report sums it up.

Sunday’s loss was particularly demoralizing, as the Clippers fell to the Atlanta Hawks 110-93 on their home floor at Crypto.com Arena. The Hawks were playing without star point guard Trae Young and still led by as many as 29 points in the contest. After the game, Clippers star Paul George said he agrees that the team looks like a veteran-laden group that believes it can turn it on when it wants to, and he added that there are still things that need to be figured out at this stage in the season.

Not a good time for an identity crisis, writes Adam Taylor of Yardbarker.

Lue’s team is going through a rough patch. They’re undoubtedly going to figure it out. The key will be how quickly they can do so. Every loss right now is another blow to the team chemistry and the belief within the locker room. The clock is ticking. Either the Clippers start building an identity now, or they can talk about how things went wrong when they get eliminated from the playoffs.

In a piece about how much of the West is in trouble this offseason, John Hollinger of The Athletic (subscription required) lays out the Clippers problems.