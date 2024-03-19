NBA Mock Draft: 4 Prospects Blazers Fans Should Watch for March Madness

The Portland Trail Blazers are paying attention to this year’s March Madness tournament for a look at some potential prospects ahead of this summer’s NBA Draft.

Bleacher Report’s Jonathan Wasserman compiled a full two-round mock draft where the Blazers had the No. 5 overall pick amongst four selections. Here’s a look at who the team took:

No. 5 pick Cody Williams, Colorado

Back from an ankle injury ahead of the Pac 12 and NCAA tournaments, Cody Williams still has room for more convincing, particularly since he hasn’t made a three-pointer in five consecutive games. Opinions ultimately vary on his offensive ceiling and whether it tops out at complementary scorer/play-finisher or if there is untapped self-creation and playmaking potential. Missing time with an ankle issue has meant fewer opportunities to show more on-ball upside. But his off-ball efficiency, effectiveness as a driver and defense will prevent most teams from worrying too much about Williams’ one-on-one skills.

No. 14 pick (via Warriors) Kyle Filipkowski, Duke

Despite Duke entering the tournament off consecutive losses, Kyle Filipowski combined for 51 against North Carolina State and North Carolina. He’s been far tougher scoring inside the arc this year using strength, poise and touch. But it’s still versatility—a specific combination of shooting, passing, physical finishing and switchable defense—that separates him from most 7-footers and can give a frontcourt a different feel or advantage.

No. 34 pick (via Hornets) Oso Ighodaro, Marquette

The ball-handling, passing and touch shots continue to separate Oso Ighodaro from most bigs. His 2.8 assists per game and 67 made runners/floaters are unique numbers for a projected center. Teams will be drawn to his potential to give them a different look up front with his playmaking and signature push shots around the free-throw line.

No. 40 pick (via Hawks) Pelle Larsson, Arizona

Efficient on and off the ball, Pelle Larsson possesses an adaptable game with his slashing/ playmaking in ball-screen situations, cutting and improved catch-and-shoot stroke. He reads the game well, capitalizes within the flow of Arizona’s offense, can be used in different roles and doesn’t take bad shots. Even if there isn’t an obvious path to upside for Larsson, teams could project a plug-and-play wing.

