The Portland Trail Blazers have lost three straight games after upsetting the Atlanta Hawks last Wednesday.

Let’s take a look at how power rankings across the internet have the Blazers ranked:

John Schuhmann, NBA.com: No. 26 (previously No. 26)

The Blazers were officially eliminated from playoff contention with their loss in New Orleans on Saturday. That makes it three straight seasons with no postseason (not even a Play-In appearance), with the league’s fourth-worst record over that stretch. The Blazers are the only Western Conference team that doesn’t have a win (they’re 0-13) against the top four teams in the conference. Their last three chances are a three-game homestand this week where they’re hosting the Clippers (x 2) and Nuggets.

Brett Siegel, ClutchPoints: No. 27 (previously No. 28)

It is definitely good to see Deandre Ayton playing well for the Portland Trail Blazers. Over his last five games, Ayton has averaged 27.2 points and 15.0 rebounds per game while shooting 63.2 percent from the floor. If the Blazers were better and winning games, he would be the Western Conference Player of the Week. Portland is not a good team, though, and they continue to dwell at the bottom of the NBA Power Rankings. From here, the future of this organization is clouded. They have done nothing to help themselves all year long, and the storylines for them in the offseason will revolve around the futures of Jerami Grant, Malcolm Brogdon, and Anfernee Simons.

Colin Ward-Henninger, CBS Sports: No. 23 (previously No. 28)