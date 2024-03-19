Send Your Questions for The Blazers vs. Clippers Games!

The Portland Trail Blazers are back home for three games, the first two against the unpredictable Los Angeles Clippers. They’ll meet up at 7:00 p.m. Pacific on Wednesday, and then do it again at 7:00 p.m. Pacific on Friday, both games at Moda Center.

What questions do you have about either the Blazers or the Clippers for these upcoming games?

Reminder: It can be about either team so long as it has something to do with the games.

Leave your questions in the comments and we’ll pick a few to add to our preview, with proper credit of course.

We’ll keep this open until 7:00 p.m. Pacific on Thursday so we can have the previews ready early on game day.

For an example of how the process turns out, take a look at the preview for the Celtics game.

Thank you all in advance!