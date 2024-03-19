Blazer’s Edge Radio: The Final Show

The final edition of Blazer’s Edge Radio airs today at 1pm PT on XRAY FM, after a nine-year run on the station. Host Ryne Buchanan will be joined by original host (and Blazer’s Edge alum) Peter Sampson, along with frequent contributor Dillon Sage of the Holy Backboard podcast. The show can be accessed in the Portland area at 107.1 FM and worldwide online on xray.fm. Listeners can interact with the show via the XRAY Text Line at 971-220-5979.

Topics for the finale include the recent play of Deandre Ayton, the development of rookie Scoot Henderson, and the latest developments with the Trail Blazers. The guys will also get you set for March Madness, and discuss their top prospects to keep an eye on in the upcoming NCAA Tournament. The show will also be hosting their final Bracket Challenge, with the winner getting a free pair of Blazer’s Edge socks! Enter your bracket here.

Support of the show from the Blazer’s Edge community has been greatly appreciated. Buchanan and longtime co-host Sam Arnold will be rebranding as a podcast in the coming months, and will join the Rogue Media Network.