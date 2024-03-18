Blazers Drop Close Duel vs. Bulls

A spirited Portland Trail Blazers’ road effort came within an Anfernee Simons 3-pointer of overtime against the Chicago Bulls tonight. The ball was still on Ant’s fingertips when the red lights flashed; the shot rimmed out, anyway. Ball game.

Bulls win: 110-107.

After the Bulls went on a transition and 3-point rampage in the third quarter to gain separation, the Blazers responded in kind with a 3-point fest of their own in the fourth to get Simons in position to tie it. Portland even took the lead a little earlier in crunch time. But the sneakily average Bulls (33-35) prevailed in the end.

The Bulls won behind 28 points from the vet DeMar DeRozan, 23 points and 10 assists from third-year guard Ayo Dosunmu, and a strong showing from their center rotation.

Simons shined for the Blazers with 30 points and nine assists. Deandre Ayton continued his stretch of “DominAyton” play with 25 points and 15 rebounds, while rookie Scoot Henderson continued his recent skid with a 4-17 shooting performance for 14 points and six turnovers.

If you missed any of the action, check out Brandon Goldner’s quick recap and observations. After you’ve read that, here’s an extended look at the details that defined the contest.

Stellar Simons

Simons played a lovely game, especially in the first half, as he looked more and more like a point guard than a microwave scorer. In 18 first-half minutes, Simons produced 14 points (on 5-10 shooting), five assists and just one turnover. He wasn’t neglecting his own shot to be a distributor, nor was he neglecting his teammates in order to be aggressive; instead, he naturally found a nice balance and rhythm by taking what the defense gave him. Nothing looked forced or awkward, just easy-going and effective. He burned the Bulls with touch on floaters and drives, continued to show his developing pick-and-roll chemistry with Ayton and hit his 3-balls at a decent rate in that first half. This is the ideal version of what Ant could become offensively.

Simons was still very good the rest of the game, though less pristine, as he was cold in the third quarter and his 3-point efficiency dropped some (4-14 on 3s for the game). With Portland trailing 89-75 to start the fourth, Simons played the entire quarter with an aggressive mindset and was a huge catalyst of the comeback. He scored 12 points (on 4-10 shooting), while registering two assists and zero turnovers. All in all, good stuff from Simons.

Your Nightly Positive DA Review

All season long, we’ve heard the Blazers need to utilize Deandre Ayton by getting him the ball in the pocket — that little wiggle room the roll man occupies, generally in the midrange area of the defense, as he rolls to the basket after the screen. DA isn’t a create-his-own-shot guy, DA needs to be set up in the pocket, DA operates better out of the pocket, etc., etc. Chauncey Billups has said it. The media has said it. I’ve said it to my mom. Somebody get this man the ball in that damn pocket! Well, once again, the Blazers did a great job of finding Ayton out of the pick-and-roll in that aforementioned pocket, in the midrange and around the basket, and once again, Ayton looked like perhaps the best player on the floor.

Ayton’s latest 20-plus-point double-double came on great efficiency (11-17 shooting). He’s so comfortable catching in the close-to-extended midrange and simply rising above the defense for the jumper. His touch in that area, whether it’s a face-up jumper or a little push shot, is very impressive. Ayton wasn’t just scoring, he also brought activity and energy all night, evidenced by his four offensive rebounds and two blocks.

Scoot Struggles

Success isn’t linear, especially for a rookie point guard adapting to the NBA. Bumps are to be expected, but it’s disappointing to say Sterling “Scoot” Henderson is on a slight skid at the moment, especially after the positive stretch of progress he had shown before going down with an injury in late February. While Scoot continues to get to the basket, he continues to struggle with finishing around the rim. Henderson put up 14 points (on 4-17 from the field, 1-3 from 3, 5-6 on free throws), six rebounds, five assists and six turnovers in 30 minutes. The performance included a 1-6 opening shift where all his misses were from within the restricted area (though, a few of those misses were tough put-back attempts on his other misses). Henderson started the game, but Billups elected not to close with his rookie point guard.

Bulls Separate, Blazers Bring it Back

After keeping within close distance of each other in the first half, the Bulls and Blazers traded big quarters in the second half to end up with a close game down the wire. A lot of what went into that big third quarter from the Bulls and Portland’s ensuing response had to do with 3-point shooting and transition offense.

The Bulls created their separation in the third with 3-point shooting and a relentless transition attack led by Dosunmu. Chicago shot an okay mark of 11-33 from 3-point distance for the game, but a blistering 6-11 from deep in the third, while the Blazers shot 1-7 in the third and 3-17 through three quarters. The Bulls also scored 15 fast break points in the game, but 11 of those came in that third quarter. The athletic Dosunmu accounted for nine of those 11 points in the quarter as he nearly ran Portland out of the gym. It all helped Chicago win the quarter 35-26 and head into the fourth with a double-digit lead.

The fourth quarter was Portland’s turn to run and shoot. Portland shot a seemingly out-of-nowhere 5-11 mark from 3-point distance. Duop Reath hit two. Simons hit two and Dalano Banton hit the other. Portland also produced 12 fast break points in the quarter, helped by a grittier defense, to outdo Chicago in that category 21-15 for the game. These factors fueled the comeback attempt that ultimately fell short.

A Few More Notes

Chauncey Billups switched the setting to “Wumbo” late in the fourth and went with a fascinating jumbo lineup of Simons, Banton, Jabari Walker, Reath and Ayton. Simons is the only player below 6-foot-8 in that group. That’s a lot of size, and it worked pretty well.

Despite Reath coming through big in the fourth quarter with those 3-pointers and 14 points for the game, Bulls reserve center Andre Drummond presented a massive mismatch for Reath in the first half, helping the Bulls surge ahead a little to start the second quarter. Drummond bullied Reath down low for deep paint position and killed Portland on the offensive glass, collecting seven offensive rebounds (11 rebounds total) in 14 minutes of play. It was a little reminiscent of how former Blazers backup center Drew Eubanks sometimes got outclassed by pure size in center matchups last season.

It should be mentioned Bulls starting center Nikola Vucevic also played a solid game, putting up 22 and 9 (on 10-17 shooting).

Portland forward Matisse Thybulle exited the game after playing just five first-quarter minutes due to a right ankle injury, the team announced on social media.

Up Next

Boxscore

The Blazers’ next game comes on Wednesday at home against the Los Angeles Clippers, the first of two consecutive games against the Clips. Tipoff is scheduled for a little after 7 p.m. PDT.