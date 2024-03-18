 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Damian Lillard Attends Game Between Blazers and Bulls

On his day off, the former Blazers star enjoyed being a spectator of his old team.

By Timmay!
NBA: MAR 18 Trail Blazers at Bulls Photo by Melissa Tamez/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Former Portland Trail Blazers All-Star Damian Lillard was in attendance as his former team played the Chicago Bulls Monday night. Lillard was traded from the Blazers to the Milwaukee Bucks during the 2023-24 preseason.

With a two-day break for the Bucks after Sunday’s home victory over the Phoenix Suns, Lillard took some time to visit with old friends from both teams, and just enjoy the festivities.

The game ended with Anfernee Simons barely missing an opportunity to send the game into overtime at the buzzer.

Here’s an image slideshow from tonight’s game.

