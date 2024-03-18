Recap: Blazers Come Back But Fall to Bulls, 110-107

After leading early, the Portland Trail Blazers fell behind by double digits in the third quarter and despite a spirited, three-point-fueled fourth quarter where they retook the lead, couldn’t quite close it out, falling to the Chicago Bulls 110-107.

The Blazers got another big night from Deandre Ayton, going for 25 and 15 on 11-17 shooting with most of his damage coming in the first three quarters, as well as 30 points and 9 dimes from Anfernee Simons, who at times was playing with the swagger and confidence the Blazers would love to see from him nightly.

Box Score

Things I Noticed

Deandre Ayton’s dominance continues. It’s not only that the Blazers continue to look for him, and it’s not only that he’s content to just put up a shot when he’s certain it can go in. He’s also leaning in to his role more - literally and figuratively. While Ayton is one of the best big men to take and hit fades, the man is seven feet tall, and when he remembers that and physically leans his body weight toward the rim, good things happen. There were multiple short shots and putbacks that at his most tentative would have been flips or fadeaways, but he instead took up vertical space that the defender couldn’t contest by just shifting his mass toward the bucket.

Nikola Vucevic is exactly the kind of stretchy center you would expect to expose Deandre Ayton’s defensive limitations. When Chicago guards drove, you could see Ayton deciding in real time, “do I stop the drive and leave Vuc, or stick with my man?” From some elite defenders, this isn’t an issue. For most, including Ayton, it is, but he predictably had an easier time guarding Vucevic pick and rolls when Vuc went downhill instead of popping. Ayton also did better when Vuc tried posting him up. In the long-term, if NBA centers are shooting more and more, Ayton will need to learn how to adapt his defensive skills.

Dalano Banton’s relentless driving jumps off the page. Whether it’s in transition, off the ball, or because he’s setting up the offense, Dalano’s first, second, and third choice is to use his burst and length to get to the rim, something that would be more effective if the Blazers had more shooters. Still, creating room either for Simons to shoot or Scoot to get the pass and do something himself is something that provides value on this Blazers squad.

Scoot’s turnovers are of the “oh, this guy is new to the NBA” variety. There were passes that may have worked out okay had they reached their intended target, but whether it was through his eyes, his body positioning, or just the available passing options, were telegraphed far in advance and were picked off easily. He ended with six of them, but it honestly felt like even more than that.

I like how Kris Murray uses his peripheral vision on defense. While at times he still has the “head flicking back and forth” thing common with a lot of younger players (or career-long bad defenders), there were moments when his head was still as the action unfolded around him, using his arms to follow the ball and his man and subtly shifting his position as the play developed.

What’s Next:

Portland comes back home and face the LA Clippers for the first of two games in a row on Wed. March 20 at 7pm Pacific.