Deandre Ayton has been playing well and he’s gained some notoriety from people around the league.

The Portland Trail Blazers center was among the nominees for Western Conference Player of the Week.

Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green and New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson have been named the NBA Western and Eastern Conference Players of the Week, respectively, for Week 21 of the 2023-24 season (March 11-17). pic.twitter.com/qkvhElduJL — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) March 18, 2024

The honor was ultimately given to Phoenix Suns guard Jalen Green, who is averaging 26.3 points per game in his last three contests.

Other nominees alongside Ayton were Luka Dončić and Kyrie Irving (Dallas Mavericks), Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Oklahoma City Thunder), Domantas Sabonis (Sacramento Kings) and Zion Williamson (New Orleans Pelicans).

He averaged 26.5 points and 14.0 rebounds in the four games this week, including a 33-point, 19-rebound explosion in Portland’s win over the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday night.

If Ayton continues to play at this level, perhaps he’ll take home an award one of these weeks.

Ayton and the Blazers are back in action tonight against the Chicago Bulls. Tipoff is scheduled for 5 p.m. PT.