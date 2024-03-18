Portland Trail Blazers vs. Chicago Bulls Preview

To call today’s contest between the Portland Trail Blazers and the Chicago Bulls a mid off is probably unfair to the Bulls: after all, they’ve won nearly half their games and haven’t had a three-game losing streak since November. The Blazers, meanwhile, went the entire month of February without a single, solitary win.

Nonetheless, neither of these teams have much to play for, with the Blazers recently being eliminated from playoff contention and the Bulls 4.5 games out of 8th and therefore playing for a 9/10 play-in game, which if won would give them second play-in game... which in turn could earn them a date with the East-leading Celtics at best.

The Bulls, having refused to break up their core of DeMar DeRozan, Zach LaVine, Nikola Vucevic, and the injured Lonzo Ball, find themselves in the NBA’s “mushy middle” which Portland fans are all-too familiar with, save for a few moments of hope in 2019 before running into a prime Warriors team. Who will want to win this game more? Probably Chicago, but if LaVine, Coby White, and Alex Caruso are all ruled out, we might be a Dominayton game and Dalano Banton explosion away from another unexpected Portland win.

Chicago Bulls (33-35) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (19-48) - Mon. March 18 - 5pm Pacific

How to watch on TV: Root Sports, NBA League Pass

Trail Blazers injuries: Matisse Thybulle (questionable); Jerami Grant (doubtful); Malcolm Brogdon, Shaedon Sharpe, Robert Williams III (out).

Bulls injuries: Alex Caruso, Coby White (day-to-day); Lonzo Ball, Zach LaVine, Patrick Williams, Julian Phillips (out).

Blazer’s Edge Reader Questions

As has been Blazer’s Edge tradition since Deandre Ayton slept on an air mattress, we asked for your questions for tonight’s game! Look for posts just like this one the night before the game, and we’ll plan to pick one or two (or more!) every game and answer them as best we can.

From TTBlazing77:

I’m watching Denver vs. Dallas on ABC. This is great basketball. Both teams compete and very competitive. Maybe it’s my wishful thinking but can the Blazers ever be anything like these teams in the next 1 - 2 years? It will be so exciting!!!

Denver, definitely not. Dallas? Probably not. Denver as a bona fide title contender and current NBA champion whose best players are in their prime puts them in a very rare category of NBA team that has ever existed, so we can set them aside. But both Dallas and Denver have something Portland doesn’t: a clear-cut, MVP-level number 1 option. Having that is not only the most important part of modern NBA teambuilding, but it clarifies the job for the front office about how to build your team around them.

As much as I love both Scoot Henderson and Shaedon Sharpe, we still have no idea what their ceilings could be, and neither does Joe Cronin. That means the Blazers will firmly be in “asset acquisition mode” for some number of years before they even think about building out the rest of a contending team.

From Timmay!

The Bulls are kind of stuck in the mud, right? Not bad enough to be awful, not good enough to be great, and limited upward mobility. And despite being a huge market, major free agents don’t seem to be interested. Are there any scenarios for them to move into contention in the East that don’t involve really lucky draft pick, and/or a total rebuild?

The mushy middle makes fools of us all, and when ownerships imperative is to chase the 8th seed, your team looks like... that. I don’t think their current core will ever win a playoff series, which is a bummer, because making the all-in moves Chicago did is exactly the kind of thing you want to see NBA teams doing to create a league with competitive parity. Unfortunately, they have become another data point in the larger tapestry of cautionary tales woven by teams that thought they could be better than they were.

From CWBlazerfan:

Coby White or Scoot Henderson, who would you rather have as your starting PG? Coby was a lottery pick but it seems like Chicago didn’t really commit to him as their full time starter until this year, why?

Sometimes players just take time to pop, and while I’m not going to pretend to be a Coby White expert, sometimes it’s just that simple. Related: I hope Blazers fans are buckled in for the possibility that IF Scoot ever pops, it might not be until his age 23 season just like White... which would be 2027 at the earliest. Woof.

To the question: today, right now, White. For the career, Scoot. I have faith.

From conspirator5:

Did you know you can play Bulls vs Blazers on the web here? https://oldgameshelf.com/games/snes/bulls-vs-blazers-and-the-nba-playoffs-1404

No, but we do now! This is rad.

From Scappoozer:

What’s your best guess as to what might happen with the draft pick Portland owes the Bulls? Does Portland plan to give Chicago a 1st round pick? Will Portland wait and let it lapse? Will they negotiate it into a 2nd round pick? It doesn’t become a 2nd round pick until 2028. Might they do a trade with Chicago? It doesn’t seem to hamper the future as long as Portland has lottery picks, but they really can’t move forward making this team better with trades, until their own pick gets resolved.

For more context, check out this piece from last year from our resident Aussie Adrain Bernecich, where he argued the Blazers and Bulls will eventually renegotiate the terms of this pick. The details: Portland owes Chicago that lottery protected first round pick as part of a multi-team deal that got the Blazers Larry Nance Jr. for 37 games. My best guess is that once Chicago decides it’s done pretending that Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan will lift them to contention, their eyes will turn to the lottery, where - unfortunately for them - they have a pretty bare cupboard. They owe a top-10 protected pick in 2025 to San Antonio (with additional protections in the following years if it doesn’t convey), owe all of their second-round picks from now through 2027, and have no other draft assets. That means they need draft picks, and they need them now. Portland, on the other hand, has some draft pick flexibility that makes sending out their picks a little more palatable if Chicago were to make it worth their while. Having said that, the machinations of NBA asset evaluation can be a bit complicated, so we’ll just have to wait and see what happens.

About the Opponent

Julia Poe of the Chicago Tribune shares some delightful stories in a behind-the-scenes look at Coby White as he’s grown from a role player into a near-star:

With 1.6 seconds left in a game against the Phoenix Suns in January, White made a gesture to catch Patrick Williams’ eye from the sideline. They were waiting on the referee’s signal to launch a lob to Williams at the basket, hoping for a dunk that would send a heated game into overtime. It was a major responsibility for Williams, who rarely takes potential game-tying shots. So when White shouted his name, Williams turned to listen with rapt attention. “Pat,” White motioned at his own shorts, then pointed at Williams. “Tuck your shorts in!” It took Williams a second to clock the glint in White’s eye, the half-concealed grin — and then he stopped, jersey half-jammed into his shorts. Is this guy really f***ing with me right now?

Darnell Mayberry of The Athletic (subscription required) gives a profile of Bulls rookie Onuralp Bitim:

You turned pro as a teen, so how old were you? I was practicing with the main team when I was 16. But I started to play officially when I was 17. What was that experience like? I mean, it was a little bit hard because in Europe it’s harder to become a player at a young age because most of the European coaches prefer a little bit older and experienced players. I think most of the young, talented players in Europe are having the same problems. Like, some of them are maybe showing themselves. But most of them are trying to go on other teams to show and improve. So it was a little bit hard for me because I was playing with one of the best clubs in Europe.

Elias Schuster of Bleacher Nation wrote a junk drawer of anecdotes about the Bulls after their recent win over the Washington Wizards: