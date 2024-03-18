Blazers’ Deandre Ayton Coming Into His Own

The Portland Trail Blazers faced a tough schedule this week, and went 1-3 in their game. The Blazers lost to the Boston Celtics, New York Knicks and New Orleans Pelicans who are all within the top six team of their respective conferences. The lone win for Portland came against the Atlanta Hawks.

Despite the tough schedule, there were a number of individual standout performances for the Blazers, but one player stood above them all. This week’s Blazer of the week is Deandre Ayton.

Ayton has been playing incredible basketball since the all-star break, and this week was no exception. He averaged 26.5 points and 14.0 rebounds in the four games this week, including a 33-point, 19-rebound explosion in Portland’s win over the Hawks.

Ayton took some time to get settled into the Blazers’ system, and his teammates took time to adjust to him as well. However, Portland has been able to find a balance that allows Ayton’s impact to be maximized while not detracting from those around him.

His ability to score efficiently helps make that system easier to perform. Ayton shot 65.8 percent from the field this week as he capitalized on almost every shot he took. In turn, the Blazers’ offense around him was able to create their own shots when defenses were forced to react to Ayton’s gravity in the paint. This allowed for multiple other Portland players to have big nights of their own in tandem with Ayton, not at the expense of one another.

Ayton’s size and ability to roll to the paint also put him as an ideal pick-and-roll partner for some of Portland’s guards. Anfernee Simons especially benefits from the hard screens set by Ayton, allowing Simons to either find Ayton on the roll, or create his own shot with an abundance of space.

Ayton has also seen an increase in aggressiveness, leading to the uptick in shot attempts. He is searching for his own shot more and more, but still not sacrificing his efficiency from the field while doing so.

Although it took him a decent chunk of the season to truly carve out his role on the team, Ayton has turned himself into an imposing presence in the middle, something that has greatly benefited his teammates.

This week’s honorable mention is Anfernee Simons.

Simons missed the game against the Knicks, but put up a pair of impressive performances in two other games this week. A somewhat underwhelming performance against the Celtics hurts his overall numbers, but he still was able to record averages of 26.0 points and 6.3 assists per game. He also shot 40.6 percent from three during the week. His ability to force defenses to play him way outside has been something that head coach Chauncey Billups has lauded during the season as a way to increase the overall offensive efficiency of the team.

Simons’ presence on the perimeter is something that opposing defenses fear, which allows for many chances for Portland to capitalize on four-on-four opportunities if his defender tries to keep him out of the play. This allows for new dynamics of the offense to thrive, which has been greatly complimented by Ayton’s recent surge.

Which Blazer impressed you the most this week? Let us know in the comments!