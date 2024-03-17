Root for These Portland Locals in March Madness!

Happy Selection Sunday to all basketball fans who celebrate!

In honor of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament field being revealed just a short while ago, I thought we’d take a slight detour from our usual Portland Trail Blazers content for some bonus Portland-centered college hoops action — for hometown pride purposes, of course.

Four local Portland hoopers made it into the Big Dance, representing four schools from four states. In case you needed any more reason to root for Cinderellas next week, keep an eye out for these Portlanders in the field.

Jackson Shelstad, Freshman, University of Oregon

The most high-profile of the bunch, freshman guard Jackson Shelstad helped the University of Oregon Ducks sneak into the Big Dance at the last moment by winning the Pac-12 Championship. Before college, Shelstad played at West Linn High School (yes, technically not Portland, but so close that he’s on this list). This season, the 6-foot guard has averaged 13.1 points, 2.8 assists and 2.8 rebounds in 30 appearances (including 28 starts) for the Ducks, good enough to make the Pac-12 All-Freshman Team. Shelstad was instrumental in Oregon’s surprise Pac-12 tourney run, scoring 21 points in the semifinal to help knock off the University of Arizona and 17 points in the final versus the University of Colorado.

While not your traditional underdog, the Ducks’ bid thievery has made them a Cinderella in terms of seeding. No. 11 seed Oregon (23-11) will play No. 6 seed South Carolina (26-7) on Thursday.

Aaron Deloney, Grad Student, University of Vermont

Hailing from Grant High School of the Portland Interscholastic League, fifth-year guard Aaron Deloney helped the mighty Catamounts of the University of Vermont win the America East Championship for the second consecutive year. The Catamounts defeated the University of Massachusetts Lowell 66-61 on Saturday to punch their second straight ticket to the Big Dance. Deloney earned All-Conference Second Team honors this season, after winning the America East Sixth Man of the Year award in 2023 and 2022. In 34 appearances this season (including 17 starts), the 6-foot Deloney averaged 10.9 points, 3 assists and 2.6 rebounds.

No. 13 seed Vermont (28-6) drew a Friday matchup with No. 4 seed Duke (24-8).

Marcus Tsohonis, Senior, Long Beach State University

Senior 6-foot-3 shooting guard Marcus Tsohonis scored 25 points in the Big West Tournament Final on Saturday, leading No. 4 seed Long Beach State University to a 74-70 upset over No. 2 seed UC Davis. Another PIL representative, Tsohonis graduated from Jefferson High School. After spending his first two college seasons at the University of Washington, and then a one-season stop at VCU, Tsohonis has played the last two seasons for LBSU. A Big West All-Conference Honorable Mention, Tsohonis averaged 17.8 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.9 assists through 30 appearances (including 26 starts) this season.

No. 15 seed LBSU (21-14) will play No. 2 seed Arizona (25-8) on Thursday.

Robert Ford III, Senior, Montana State University

A teammate of Tsohonis’ at Jefferson, senior 6-foot guard Robert Ford III and Montana State University will represent the Big Sky Conference in the Big Dance. The No. 5 seed Bobcats beat the No. 3 seed Montana Grizzlies 85-70 in the final on Wednesday, March 13, to claim their third straight Big Sky Tournament Championship. Ford registered a game-high 22 points, nine rebounds and five steals in the title game en route to winning Big Sky Tournament MVP. This season, Ford averaged 15.9 points, 7.6 rebounds and 2.9 steals per game in 34 appearances (all starts). Ford also made All-Conference First Team and won Big Sky Defensive Player of the Year. He started his collegiate career at Clackamas Community College and then spent two seasons at Idaho State before joining the Grizzlies last season.

No. 16 seed Montana State (17-17) will play No. 16 seed Grambling State (20-14) in a First Four matchup on Wednesday. Winner gets a date with No. 1 seed Purdue (29-4) on Friday.

Good luck to these players and their schools, and good luck to all your brackets out there. Let the madness begin!