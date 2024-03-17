Jerami Grant Doubtful, Matisse Thybulle Questionable to Play vs. Bulls

Portland Trail Blazers forward Jerami Grant is doubtful for Monday’s road game against the Chicago Bulls, while defensive specialist Matisse Thybulle is questionable for the matchup, the team announced on X, formerly known as Twitter.

INJURY REPORT 3/18 @ CHI:



OUT

Brogdon (R Elbow Tendinitis)

Sharpe (Lower Abdominal Surgery)

Williams III (R Knee Ligament Tear)



DOUBTFUL

Grant (R Hamstring Strain)



QUESTIONABLE

Thybulle (R Ankle Soreness) — Trail Blazers PR (@TrailBlazersPR) March 17, 2024

Grant has missed the last three games due to a right hamstring strain, while Thybulle missed Saturday’s game against the New Orleans Pelicans with right ankle soreness.

Elsewhere, the injury report is beginning to clear up some. Jabari Walker, who was questionable to play against New Orleans but ended up playing, is no longer listed on the injury report. Anfernee Simons and Rayan Rupert, who both ended up playing against New Orleans after being listed as “probable,” are also no longer on the report.

The usual suspects of Malcolm Brogdon, Robert Williams III and Shaedon Sharpe still make up the “out” section of the report.

On the Bulls’ side, Chicago guard Alex Caruso is questionable to play with left toe soreness, while guard Coby White is doubtful to play with a right hip strain, according to K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago.