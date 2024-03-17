Ayton: Moving Cities, Poor Sleep Contributed to Early Season Woes

Portland Trail Blazers center Deandre Ayton, enjoying by far his most dominant stretch in a Blazers uniform as of late, shared that moving cities and adjusting to his new life in Portland was at least partially to blame for why he wasn’t playing his best to start the season.

In a piece by Aaron Fentress of The Oregonian, Ayton discussed the many different factors that contributed to his less-than-stellar performance, including poor sleep on an air mattress.

“My body wasn’t just my body,” he said. “People forget the humane difference of me adjusting to everything.” That included something as routine as getting proper sleep. “Just being comfortable in waking up,” he said. “I didn’t have a bed for quite some time. I was on an air mattress. Just trying to figure this out.”

It’s no secret that sleep affects an athlete’s physical performance, as does stress and changing routines, all of which impacted Ayton when he arrived in Portland:

Ayton added that he also contended with family coming in and out of town. Finding them places to stay. He also had to consider the changes for his young son, Deandre Ayton Jr.

Ayton underscored throughout the piece that NBA athletes are people too, and that sometimes we lose sight of the humanity of players as we scrutinize them for their on-court performance:

“I got all the money in the world but at the same time, some of this is inhumane where money don’t matter, just having your people around and the support you need,” Ayton said... “[I]t’s good to acknowledge that we are human and things like that do have to take into place where you have to adjust to certain cities and teammates and things like that.”

Of course, the part of the piece that has seemingly caught the most attention is the quote involving the air mattress, even drawing the ire of CBS Sports’ Brad Botkin. In a recent column devoted to the matter, Botkin went at Ayton, calling the air mattress explanation an “absolutely wild claim” and “comical.” The situation has added yet another small footnote in the saga of Ayton’s prickly relationship with the media.

Through his first 27 games, Ayton averaged just 12.5 points and 10.3 boards on 53% shooting. In the 18 games since, he’s averaging 19.6 points and 12.3 boards on 63% shooting over his last 18 games, including averaging a whopping 27 and 15 over his last five.