Why Trail Blazers Screen Plays Don’t Work

The Portland Trail Blazers have displayed a few weak points as they have meandered through their 19-48 season so far, Among the chiefest lately has been their offense. They’re 28th out of 30 NBA teams in offensive rating and points per game, and it’s not getting better. Teasing more out of the offense, particularly through screen plays, is the subject of today’s Blazer’s Edge Mailbag. What’s going wrong with Portland picks, and is there any way to solve it?

Dave, Good to see you back. When you talked about the problems with the offense you mentioned screen plays. And I noticed that in the comments somebody said the Blazers were setting the plays wrong. Do you agree with this and could you explain more? What’s going wrong and how can they fix it? Tyler

The observation about the Blazers setting screens at odd times and angles isn’t wrong, it’s just not sufficient.

Of the two affronts, the timing is the worst, at least in my way of thinking. The Blazers appear to be running a “screen and read” offense, wherein they set screens for each other when the opportune time comes, see how the defense reacts, and then proceed accordingly.

Part of the problem is, the players aren’t that good at reading each other or court situations yet. Many of them are too young, period. All of them are inexperienced together. So you get something like...

“Screen now? Should I set one? Wait, now? Is he going to drive on his defender? No? I’m not sure. I guess I should set one.”

“Oh, he’s setting a screen. Here it comes. I’ll react.”

“Is he reacting? Which way is he going?”

“Hmmm...which way am I going?”

Obviously I’m overdrawing this for comedic effect, but the processing pauses in an otherwise simple offense are real. And every pause allows defenders to adjust and react to what the Blazers are doing. It’s almost like Portland is running the opponent through a practice-floor version of their offense, with spaces to analyze, instead of the real thing. Instead of reading the defense, the Blazers are getting read.

But even were that not happening, this is just no good right now. Whatever screens are meant to do, the Blazers aren’t getting the result.

Let’s break that down for a second.

Screens force the defense into a decision point. Ideally, one or more of those decisions are unpalatable. In a perfect world, all of them are.

When a player sets a screen for a dribbler, the defenders have a couple of choices.

They can follow the dribbler “above”, or around the screen, meaning they don’t go toward the basket side, but rather stay around the top. This prevents the dribbler from coming around the screen and getting a wide-open jump shot, but theoretically it leaves a driving lane open, as the defender is a little behind the dribbler coming around the pick.

Alternately, the defender can go “below” the screen, or to the basket side. This allows them to get around the screen and cut off that drive to the bucket. But it also allows the dribbler to pull up for an uncontested jump shot as soon as they come around the screen, as the defender is a couple feet away towards the basket and can’t close. Damian Lillard and Steph Curry used to use this to great effect.

The defense can opt to “switch” defenders, meaning the big man who originally defends the screen-setter can switch over to the dribbler while the dribbler’s defender takes the screen-setter now. This leaves both offensive players with a man on them, but there’s a size mismatch as the defenders are on opposite players. The usual solution is to get the ball to the big man, who can now score easily on a 6’2 opponent.

Or the defense can choose to “blitz” the dribbler, coming right at him with both defenders, trapping him and daring him to do something with the ball. This works until the dribbler passes out of the trap, as theoretically one of his teammates is now uncovered due to the extra defender on him.

Those are the basic four options defending a screen. The problem for Portland is that all of them work!

Portland ball-handlers are not aggressive on the drive, nor are they great finishers in traffic. If the defender goes over the screen, chances are Portland’s dribbler is going to survey and hesitate, or that one defender closer to the basket will be enough to divert him from the easy score.

Anfernee Simons is the only threat to hit a three-pointer curling off the screen, and even he doesn’t do it that much. Defenders have little fear going beneath screens against Portland right now either.

Most glaringly, Portland lacks a real point guard to carry the offense beyond the pick. None of the Blazers’ guards are instinctive passers. At best they wait for Deandre Ayton to set up in the lane and lob it to him. That takes time and allows the defense to reset. Not one of Portland’s guards is going to come off of a screen and be a threat to hit one of four people and/or the shot. To be fair, few of the potential recipients are threats at this point either. Most of Portland’s best scorers prefer to start with the ball in their hands, then set up their own plays. The worst scorers aren’t a threat no matter where they start or finish.

All of this brings up the greater point: why set a screen in the first place? I understand why the Blazers are doing it: it’s simple, it’s adjustable, it works with any lineup, and it has the best chance of freeing someone on any given play. Whether that person deserves to be freed or not is a different matter. Portland’s ability to capitalize on this bread-and-butter play is near an all-time low. That’s why you see screen plays failing so much. It’s less the play itself, more the constant repetition from lineups that are ridiculously easy to defend.

The Blazers will only solve this when they get healthier, more experienced together, and get a real point guard integrated into the lineup. A couple more talented players in the front eight wouldn’t hurt either.

That order is tall enough that we wouldn’t expect to see it fulfilled this year, and probably not next, entirely. The best we can hope for is recruitment, evolution, and experience to combine to make the outlook slightly better. Until then, look for a hundred screens leading to a few good scores and a bunch of “meh”. Not exactly cheery, but there you go.

Thanks for the question! You can send yours to blazersub@gmail.com and we’ll try to answer as many as possible!