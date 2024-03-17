What Questions do You have for Bulls vs. Blazers?

In a rematch of the 1992 NBA Finals, the Portland Trail Blazers are facing the Chicago Bulls... and it’s time to get your questions answered for our preview!

In short: What questions do you have about tomorrow’s (Monday, March 18) 5 p.m. matchup between Portland and Chicago?

Share them in the comments section and we’ll pick a handful of responses to appear and get a response in our Bulls/Blazers game preview.

Reminder: Your questions can be about basically anything - funny, serious, sarcastic - so long as it has something to do with either (or both) of the teams playing.

The approximate cutoff time for this game is later in the evening before the game so we can share the preview early on game day.

As always, thank you for your help. See you in the comment section!