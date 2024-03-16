With the Blazers coming up short in New Orleans tonight (See our recap and analysis), it’s a good time to check in around the league, to see whether Portland’s draft lottery odds have changed

Tracking Portland’s Own Pick

With Portland’s 5th spot in the lottery looking likely, they’ll need a little overachieving by the teams with fewer wins. Here’s what happened.

76ers 109, Hornets 98

No luck here. The Hornets were outscored every quarter in a classic “arm’s length” loss. The Hornets still have two fewer wins than Portland, having gone 2-8 in a ten-game stretch where Portland went 4-6.

Thunder 118, Grizzlies 112

OKC held on after a late surge by the Grizz, moving them back into a tie for first in the West. Meanwhile, the Grizz lose again. By going 3-7 in the last ten, they’ve only “gained” one game on the Blazers.

Portland is still solidly in the fifth seed, as seen by the teams’ games ahead or behind them:

7. Toronto (23-44), 4 games ahead

6. Memphis (23-45), 3.5 games ahead

5. Portland (19-48)

4. Charlotte (17-51), 2.5 games behind

3. San Antonio (14-53), 5 games behind.

There are 15 games remaining in Portland’s season.

Meanwhile, Portland’s Other First Rounder...

Golden State 128, Los Angeles Lakers 121

The Warriors went into LA and grabbed a win from the Lakers. With the win, Golden State is “tied” with the Lakers in the standings, but are technically ahead in percentage thanks to having played two fewer games. That moves them into the 9th slot in the West ahead of LA, and also places them in the 14th slot in the draft lottery if they miss the playoffs. They’re 3+ games clear of Chicago and Houston.

Overall league standings