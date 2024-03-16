Hard-Charging Blazers Run Into Pelicans’ Brick Wall

If you saw the Blazers’ 4:00pm tip-off time, looked out the window, and wandered outside to enjoy the 70+ degree sunshine, consider this your official Blazer’s Edge notification that you made the correct decision. Portland played just fine, and yet lost by 19, 126-107. If not for some hot shooting from the Blazers in the first three quarters, the score would probably be a lot worse. But the Pelicans picked up the defense in the fourth, and Portland had no answers.

Anfernee Simons, who couldn’t muster his trademark attempt at a herculean fourth quarter, still finished with an efficient 25 points and 8 assists. Deandre Ayton was his usual recent self, contributing 20 points and 8 assists. Did you know that, around the recent excitement of his play, Ayton has actually averaged a double-double in two seasons, including just last year? So tonight was slightly under his own standard. Still a solid night.

But if you like seeing former Blazers, tonight was a Creamsicle of an evening. Well, provided you like Creamsicles, of course. CJ McCollum had a lovely game, scoring 30 points on 12-20 shooting, including 50% from three. A Cabernet Sauvignon of a game.

Variations on a Theme

If you’ve seen the Blazers’ previous five losses, you could paint the colors in the picture without needing the numbers. The Blazers fought hard, played with high energy, but were clearly less talented than the Pelicans. Zion Williamson’s 26 points and 10 rebounds hammered that point home.

On the second night of a home back-to-back, the Pelicans looked sluggish in the first half of the game, in direct contrast to the Blazers’ recent frenzied-energy approach. In an ongoing theme for this recap, New Orleans simply relied on being just plain better than the Blazers. Long-time Blazer fans remember these games from eras (featuring Brandon Roy and Damian Lillard) when their team was relevant: Keep the game close, wait until the game matters in the fourth, and dial it up at both ends to grab a win. Exhale, forget the game ten minutes later, and move on to the next opponent. Unfortunately, the Blazers are on the other side of that equation for the first era in a while.

The Stat That Defined The Game

The Blazers shot 50% to New Orleans’ 53.6%, which included a near-identical performance from three (12-33 for POR, and 13-33 from NOP). Portland actually shot two more free-throws than the Pelicans. So how did this turn into a 19-point loss for the Blazers?

Turnovers.

Portland’s 20 turnovers doubled New Orleans’ total, and contributed directly to the Pelicans’ 13 additional FG attempts. Combined with the slightly higher FG%, New Orleans made 10 more shots. In a season defined by offense, the Pelicans’ defense made all the difference.

Sometimes the reasons for a win or loss can be complicated. This wasn’t one of those nights.

Two Kids With Different Expectations

This is a good night to highlight Scoot Henderson and Dalano Banton. Their stories are well-known to Blazers fans: Scoot is the huge draft pick projected to have a high ceiling. Banton was essentially dumped by his second team in two years (Toronto and Boston), both of which have solid developmental and evaluation systems.

Scoot, on a minutes restriction, quietly played the point unevenly, but fine. He scored 11 on 8 shots. He only had 2 assists, but also had 2 steals and a block. He had 3 turnovers against the strong defense. He finished with 2 personal fouls, which is a testament to the officials’ clear decision to allow some physical play; on a ticky-tack night, he’d have 5 fouls. But that’s because he’s giving it his all on the defensive end, even if imperfect, which is laudable in itself.

Banton had a busy three quarters of play. He scored 28 on 20 points, including 4-8 from three. He also dished 6 assists. However, not unlike Scoot, he was deeply pestered by the Pelicans D, with 5 turnovers. He also couldn’t get started in the fourth quarter once New Orleans turned the defensive dial up to, let’s say 8 of 10. He finished with 0 fouls. That’s reflective of his work on the defensive end.

Banton played like he walked into the locker room to find Alex Horne and a white envelope: “Your task tonight is to be very visible on offense, and yet completely invisible on defense; a bonus point if you can then be invisible on offense in just the fourth quarter”.

Considering Banton is four years older than Henderson, it’s a reminder that the NBA isn’t about overnight success for most players. Plus, even being very good on offense isn’t enough to crack the rotation on a team with non-tanking expectations. You need to be consistently near-elite on offense to make up for defensive limitations, if you want minutes that matter in the league. The jury is still out on both Scoot and Dalano for whether they will ever get minutes that matter. But Scoot’s willingness to focus on defense is a worthwhile task, and can cover some offensive sins as he develops.

A welcome day off for the Blazers, who pick up in Chicago Monday night, facing the Bulls at 5:00 pm PDT.