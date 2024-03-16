Recap: Pelicans Shut Down Blazers, 126-107

The Portland Trail Blazers were every bit as good as the New Orleans Pelicans for about the first 32 minutes in the Big Easy. Let’s not talk too much about the last 16 minutes. In the end it was a pretty comfortable for the Pelican who defeated the Blazers 126-107. Dalano Banton continues to impress with 28 points, while Deandre Ayton had a very efficient 20 points on 10-13 shooting. Scoot Henderson caught the eye more than he has in recent games, putting up 11 points on 5-8 shooting and doing a good job of driving hard to the hoop when opportunities presented themselves.

First Quarter

Portland drew first blood with a Deandre Ayton mid-range jumper and a Dalano Banton three, but our old friend CJ McCollum responded with five unanswered points. Good energy early from both teams, and good energy and noise from the Smoothie King Center crowd too. Not sure I’ve ever written that before. Nice attacking basketball being played by both teams leading into the first timeout with the Pelicans holding a 17-15 lead.

The Blazers came out of the timeout intent on getting Ayton touches and it paid off with a mid-range bucket from Deandre, a wide open dunk for the big guy and a nice assist on a kickout. Very pleasing stuff. New Orleans wasn’t going anywhere, but Portland looked like they wanted to make a game of this. When subs came on in force for both teams with 3 minutes to go in the quarter, things got a bit more chaotic and scrappy on both ends, but neither team could create much of an advantage. 36-33 at the end of the quarter to the Pelicans, with Ayton, Zion Williamson and Trey Murphy III tied with 10 point each to lead the scoring.

Second Quarter

The second quarter started with most of the Blazers starters still on the bench but Zion on the court. The only answer the Blazers could find for Zion was to foul, while on the other end of the court turnovers started to multiply. When Portland called timeout with 8:26 to go in the quarter New Orleans had built a seven point lead.

The starters returned as play resumed and stabilized the situation with good ball movement leading to open threes that they duly converted. A few turnovers from the Pelicans followed by Blazers runouts allowed Portland to cut the lead down to one, 60-59, forcing a New Orleans timeout with 4:06 left in the quarter. Dalano Banton was especially effective in that stretch.

The Blazers were briefly able to take a two point lead after a New Orleans turnover followed by a Simons three, but the Pelicans had the answer. After taking back the lead, the Pelicans converted a difficult lob at the buzzer to take a five point lead into the locker room, 73-68. The defense for both teams was, well, indefensible, with both teams shooting over 60% from the field and the Blazers shooting 53.8% from deep. Zion and Dalano shared scoring honors for the half at 20 each. A very good half for the Blazers all things considered.

Third Quarter

The Pelicans came out of halftime flying, threatening to break the game open, but more threes from Dalano kept things manageable. It wasn’t just shooting from deep either, Dalano was forcing the issue whenever he touched the ball, pulling the Pelicans defense out of shape and opening up opportunities for teammates. Against all odds, after falling behind by nine, the Blazers clawed back to 84-83 with 6:54 left in the quarter. Dalano was sitting on 28 points.

Suddenly the threes weren’t falling as often for the Blazers, while the Pelicans continued to score in bunches. Would the Blazers finally break? Pretty much. The Pelicans led by as much as 12 before Portland cut the lead to 10 just before the end of the quarter. Dalano led all scores with 28, while Zion was close behind with 26.

Fourth Quarter

The Blazers gave it the old barely-out-of-college try, but they never could could cut the lead to less than 10. New Orleans made it difficult for Ayton to get touches and the three ball wasn’t finding the bottom of the net any more for the Blazers. Meanwhile the Pelicans just kept scoring. CJ McCollum especially lit the torch and kept the Blazers from getting any ideas. CJ’s torrid 4th quarter allowed him to finish the game with 30 points, leading all scorers. The Pelicans’ cleanup crew kept it going, and it finished 126-107.

Up Next:

The Blazers head north to Chicago for a 5:00 p.m. matchup on Monday with the play-in-viable Bulls.